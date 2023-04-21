Andrijana Brkic elected to MVC All-Select tennis team





ST. LOUIS — UNIs Andrijana Brkic has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) All-Select Team, as announced by the league office on Thursday night prior to the conference tournament. Honorees were selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches. Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Brkic led the Panthers with a 25-9 record in singles during her junior season, going an impressive 13-1 during the fall season in tournament competition. Brkic took third place in the Flight 2 singles series at October’s MVC Individual Tournament in Springfield, Mo., going 12-8 in doubles competition. Brkic won six of her last ten singles matches of the year and was 9-4 in the No. 2 singles slot for the Panthers this year. In doubles, Brkic went a combined 13-18 during the season, including going 6-9 with teammate Kim Zizek for most of the season. The 2023 All-MVC team consists of one person from each of the six singles positions, as well as three doubles teams. Six individuals are also chosen, regardless of position, earning “All-Select Team” honors. Individuals named all-conference in doubles are also eligible to be named to the all-select team in singles. The All-Conference and All-Select teams are chosen by the national coaches. 2022-23 MVC Women’s Tennis All-Conference Selections

All-MVC team No. 1 singles: Ines Stephens, Drake

No. 2 Singles: Alexandra Abyasova, Illinois State

No. 3 singles: Nevena Kolarevic, State of Illinois

No. 4 Singles: Tara Damnjanovic, Illinois State

No. 5 Singles: Oriana Parkins-Godwin, Drake

No. 6 singles: Paula Rodriguez Gregoris, UIC

No. 1 Doubles: Tijana Zlatanovic & Tara Damnjanovic, Illinois State

No. 2 Doubles: Ines Stephani & Oriana Parkins-Godwin, Drake

No. 3 Doubles: Nevena Kolarevic & Elena Jankulovska, State of Illinois All-Select team Tijana Zlatanovic, State of Illinois

Agnes Gustafsson, UIC

Mariia Hlahola, Belmont

Olivia Czerwonka, Valparaiso

Sarah Bureau, Murray State

Andrijana Brkic UNI Player of the Year: Ines Stephani, Drake

Freshman of the Year: Nevena Kolarevic, State of Illinois

Newcomer of the Year: Natalia Nikolopoulou, UIC

Coach of the Year: Maja Kovacek, State of Illinois

