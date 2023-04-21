Sarah Nurse continues to push boundaries in women’s hockey – NBC Los Angeles

Sarah Nurse always dreamed of playing hockey, but didn’t always think it would become a reality.

I just always got yelled at, said Nurse, a member of Canada’s national women’s hockey team. I was a girl playing hockey and then I was a biracial black girl playing hockey, and so I never really saw myself in the sport.

Well, she’s become the face of the sport, winning gold medals, taking part in the NHL All-Star Weekend, and appearing on the cover of cereal and video games.

That’s why I’m so happy with the growth of women’s hockey and that we’re getting more visibility in the media and the press and being seen as professional hockey players, Nurse said in a recent interview with NBC while promoting Awesome Clips Show Your Flow campaign to find the best hockey hair. Obviously it will be able to inspire young girls, but also make young boys look and say, Oh, my god. A woman can also be a professional hockey player and not impose those restrictions on little girls.

Born in Ontario, the 28-year-old Nurse began to defy those restrictions after her interest in hockey was sparked in 2002 by the gold medal-winning Canadian women’s national team. It was 20 years later that Nurse led Canada to a gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, setting records for most points (18) and assists (13) in a single Olympics and at the 2022 World Championship in Beijing. Denmark.

Sarah Nurse shows off her gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Those are things from a hockey perspective that I’ve always dreamed of, Nurse said. I always wanted to be part of these incredible teams that were able to win on the biggest stages in the world.

She is now breaking new ground and helping take women’s hockey to new heights.

Her success, which had previously landed her on the front of Cheerio’s boxes, led to increased visibility from the ice. She was selected as a cover athlete for NHL 23 alongside Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras. Nurse became the first woman featured in the EA Sports video game franchise.

Those are things I never thought could happen, Nurse said. It was really really cool opportunities for me. And I’ve just seen a shift in the way people perceive women’s hockey since those things happened.

Nurse then went viral in February after using a one-handed deck known as The Forsberg to score on New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

I just wanted to do something fun that would be a little more engaging, said Nurse. I had actually done that move a few times in practice and I think quite frankly subconsciously it just worked out and eventually worked.

The next day, Nurse was publicly offered a job by Florida Panthers president and CEO Matt Caldwell to run the team’s girls’ hockey program.

It seemed very obvious, but it was actually very well thought out by the organization, Nurse said of the job offer. So we’ve definitely been in touch with them to see in what capacity I can be of service. Obviously I’m still playing, still an active player and still living in Canada. So to be able to grow the game in a market like Florida, I think it’s so crucial and something I’d be really excited to be a part of.

She also loves being a judge for the Great Clips Show Your Flow campaign, which encourages hockey players to submit photos of their hair on social media or on www.greatclips.com/hockeyhair through May 7. Nurse, along with New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes, will help select six winners to be inducted into the digital Hockey Hair Hall of Fame.

Any nursing advice for styling hair on game day?

Personally, I always recommend a headband because you need to protect your edges, said Nurse. But there are so many ways you can style your hair and it’s all about what you feel most comfortable with. I personally love a gameday braid, but I know many of my teammates love ponytails and buns. And so there are so many ways to style your hair and it certainly shouldn’t be something you’re ashamed or afraid of.

And what advice for little girls who want to follow in her footsteps on the ice?

I would definitely say be a sponge and ask as many questions, nurse said. Don’t be afraid to think of ways to keep pushing and developing your game. I get to play at the highest level of course and I’m so lucky, but there are still days when I’m on the ice and learning things.

For Nurse, the hope is that the sport will continue to grow, but not with the goal of one day having a woman play in the NHL.

I hope women have our own professional hockey league to play in, Nurse said. I think the NHL is clearly the premier hockey destination for the men, and I hope we’ve been able to develop something like the equivalent on the women’s side.