World No. 1 fan upset in WTT Champions Macao quarterfinals – Xinhua





Fan Zhendong makes a comeback during his men’s singles quarterfinal defeat to Alexis Lebrun during the WTT Champions 2023 in Macao, China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka) World No. 1 Fan Zhendong of China stunned France’s Alexis Lebrun in the men’s singles quarterfinals at the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships. MACAO, April 21 (Xinhua) — World No. 1 Fan Zhendong from China stunned France’s Alexis Lebrun in the men’s singles quarterfinals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao on Friday, the fifth day of the one week tournament. With a sensational 3-2 victory over Fan (11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9), 19-year-old Lebrun became the first European player to defeat Fan since Dimitrij Ovtcharov’s 3-2 victory at the 2022 WTT Cup Finals Xinxiang last October. Lebrun set the tone early on, relying on his relentless pace to ramp up the tension in the Tap Seac Multisport pavilion to the very end. “I feel great! He’s number 1 in the world. He played really, really well, so I think I did a great job today and reached my highest service game,” said Lebrun afterwards. Ranked 1050th in the world in January 2022, the world number 22 Lebrun has enjoyed an amazing rise to prominence over the past 15 months. Another giant awaits Lebrun on Day 6 in the form of China’s two-time Olympic champion Ma Long, who advanced to the semifinals after beating Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in straight games 11-7, 11-8, 11-6. Calderano overloaded his reach in game two of the high-intensity match and fell to the floor in pain, but he managed to get back to his feet. Defending champion Wang Chuqin of China fought hard to defeat South Korea’s Jang Woojin 3-2 (9-11, 11-3, 13-15, 11-8, 11-7), while third seed Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan took the Slovenian Darko defeated Jorgic 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7). In the quarterfinals of the women’s singles, Chinese players achieved big victories and claimed all places in the last four. World No. 1 Sun Yingsha defeated Romanian Bernadette Szocs 11-6, 11-3, 11-7, while Olympic champion Chen Meng defeated Japanese Hina Hayata 11-3, 11-7, 11-2 . Elsewhere, second seed Wang Manyu defeated her compatriot Qian Tianyi 3-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6), and world No. 3 Wang Yidi recorded a straight win over Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei 12-10, 11-5, 11-5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20230422/f16a57693a4a467c8a5b9ca1da7b4232/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos