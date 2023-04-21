Double international Gary Ballance retires, English and Zimbabwean cricketers





Former England Test batsman Gary Ballance has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket just three months after resuming his international career with Zimbabwe. The 33-year-old played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for England, but last played for the team in 2017 as he battled a loss of form and struggled with mental health. He scored 1498 Test runs, including four hundred and seven and a half centuries. He was also embroiled in the Yorkshire racism scandal and last year apologized to Pakistan-born Azeem Rafiq for the racist language he had used towards his former team-mate at the district club. Watch every match from the 2023 IPL LIVE & On-Demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > Ballance left Yorkshire last year to sign a two-year contract with his native country, but his return to top-flight cricket was short-lived, stopping with immediate effect this week. The southpaw scored an unbeaten 137 in his only Test appearance for Zimbabwe in February, adding to the four Test hundreds made with England and also appearing in five ODIs and one T20I for the African nation. He became just the second cricketer to make a Test century for two countries, joining Kepler Wessels on the illustrious list. Despite his recent success, Ballance said the time was right to retire. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Gary Ballance from Yorkshire. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images Source: Getty Images READ MORE IT’S IMPOSSIBLE: Labuschagne reveals secret weapon AS ANALYSIS: Dramatic trend could spell trouble for Aussie links LIKE A DREAM: Rising stars 133 years of cricket first After much consideration, I have decided to retire from all forms of professional cricket with immediate effect, he said in a statement via the Professional Cricketers Association. I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would give me a newfound happiness for the game and I will always be grateful to Zimbabwe Cricket for giving me the opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me to their team . However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigors of professional sport and this would be doing Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice should I continue. I wish them every success in the future. I’ve been lucky enough to have some incredibly memorable moments in cricket, winning the County Championships with Yorkshire and taking the ultimate honor of representing England and Zimbabwe. I would like to thank all my clubs, coaches, support staff, teammates and supporters for their guidance and encouragement throughout my career, it has been a privilege. It is now time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life. I will not comment further on my decision at this time. Ballance was part of the Yorkshire teams that won the County Championship in 2014 and 2015. He also bows out with a superb first-class record, with over 12,031 runs at 47.74, including 42 centuries. He also made 4697 List A runs, with eight centuries, and 1952 in T20 cricket. with AFP

