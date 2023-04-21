Griz football raises cancer awareness in partnership with the Be The Match program





MISSOULA It will be some time before the Montana Grizzlies return to the football field to compete, but the program is still finding ways to impress, only this time off the field. The Griz football team was out and about on campus Thursday as part of the National Marrow Donor Program’s Be The Match initiative. Be The Match helps patients with life-threatening blood cancers come into contact with donor matches for a life-saving bone marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant. It is the third time in the past five years that the Griz football program has been part of the Be The Match program. “It’s great to help out, we have such great fans and people helping us all the time,” said redshirt senior linebacker Tyler Flink. “It’s good to be able to give back to the community by doing something like that. And I think we’ve had over 300 people sign up every year, so we’ve definitely had a lot of contests and things like that, and I think we’ve had a had a few kids actually help with the registration and got called up and they did, so it was a great deal for us. During the day, Griz football players were on campus spreading the word and encouraging students to register as potential matches as a way to give back to the community and help those in need. Enrolling students or anyone else in their registry puts potential donors in contact with patients in need. “It’s a really nice deal. Our guys are very involved in the community and this is more rural to some extent,” said U-M coach Bobby Hauck. “And like any donor program, whether it’s platelets, or bone marrow, or organs, it’s all about numbers. It’s all about numbers. country, or frankly, all over the world.” Be The Match was founded by former Villanova football coach Andy Talley and the American Football Coaches Association has been involved ever since. More than 160 college sports programs across the US have since become involved in the Get in the Game Save a Life program of the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation. Be The Match always has a spokesperson with the team to talk about their mission. In it, they ask how many players have seen cancer impact their lives in one way or another. An overwhelming majority, whether players or coaches, have seen cancer in someone they love, so to help again with Be The Match is special to the Griz program. “Unfortunately, cancer is something that is very prevalent in our society today,” said redshirt senior center AJ Forbes. “I’ve been affected by it, some of my teammates and coaches have been affected by it, so I think it’s great to come out and try to fight that and find games for people who are in need.” chance for us.” Be the Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP), a non-profit organization that matches patients with donors, trains healthcare professionals, and conducts research to save more lives. For more information about the remedy, visit BeTheMatch.org or call 1 (800) MARROW-2.

