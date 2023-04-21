Beth Murman named NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year in Women’s Tennis





SIOUX FALLS, SD Winona State University’s Beth Murman was named NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year in women’s tennis by the league’s coaches. Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Murman will graduate in May with a double major in health promotion and physical education/DAPE. The “NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year Award” is presented to an NSIC Women’s Tennis student-athlete who has attended their institution for four years and is academically superior while making a positive contribution to their team and the university. The NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year award was created in 2020-21 to honor an outstanding senior who exemplifies model NSIC student-athlete attributes. Murman is a 2023 Myles Brand Award recipient; an NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence member, and was on the Dean’s List for seven semesters. She also chairs the Winona State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. While playing in the team’s top positions for singles and doubles, Murman has amassed a total of 81 wins against 48 losses in doubles matches during her career. In the 2022 season, she earned All-NSIC First Team Honors in singles and second team in doubles as she has helped the Warriors to back-to-back NSIC Tournament Championship appearances. “I’ve known Beth for the past 3 years as a student/athlete at Winona State University. During this time as her coach, I’ve been very impressed with the many quality attributes she possesses,” said head coach Tom Sanvik. “She is self-motivated and has a great work ethic that goes beyond her regular practices to become the best both on and off the field. She is a person who always works hard, spends extra time on a task/skill to get it right do or get better and likes to take on additional responsibilities. As a teammate, she was our fighting spirit on the field and our biggest cheerleader as she encouraged her teammates to keep going.” For the most up-to-date Warrior Athletics news, visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com en@WinonaStateATH. About Winona State University Athletics: The Winona State University Department of IntercollegiateAthletics, as an integral part of the institution’s educational mission, is committed to providing opportunities to experience academic and athletic excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words:Graduate champions. Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of women’s gymnastics.

