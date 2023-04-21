Local cheerleading program climbs its way to D2 summit.





Local team to compete in the most prestigious cheerleading league in the country. Hawthorne, New York Westchester Allstars Cheer, a local cheerleading training facility, is proud to announce that its Junior league team, the Emeralds, has been selected to compete in the most prestigious small gym cheerleading competition, The D2 Summit. Held May 5-7 at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports, the D2 Summit is the seasonal goal for many competitive all-star teams.

This year, The D2 Summit will host 800 teams with nearly 16,000 participants Teams participating in The D2 Summit must receive a bid from a previous competition to be eligible to participate, said Brian Elza, Co-General Manager of Varsity All Star. That is what makes The D2 Summit so rewarding for the participants. If they don’t climb to the top their entire season, they won’t make it to The Summit. The 11 Emeralds athletes have been busy since February fundraising, organizing popcorn fundraisers, performing stunts (tips for tricks) outside local restaurants across the county – in the snow!!!, sneaker drives and sponsorships. With just two weeks left until the D2 summit, the Emeralds have launched a GoFundMe page to raise the final funds needed for the contest. Please show them your support with a small donation as they represent WESTCHESTER among the best teams in the country. It only costs a dollar to show you Westchester Pride, and they would be so grateful! If your child is interested in becoming a WESTCHESTER ALL STAR cheerleader, Try Outs for the 2023-2024 season are Sunday, June 4. Register before May 17! Email [email protected] to register your child today. Please HIT the kids’ GoFundMe with a dollar donation and go to EMERALDS! https://gofund.me/793ebb5b

