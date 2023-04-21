50 Men’s Tennis Hunting Ivy Title vs. #10 Harvard (Sat), Dartmouth (Sun)





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania men’s tennis team, No. 50 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings, will round out the Spring 2023 regular season this weekend with No. 10 Harvard and Dartmouth in search of a potential stake in an Ivy League championship. Penn will get at least a share of his first conference crown since going back-to-back in 2005-06 and 2006-07 if he wins both games. #50 Penn vs. #10 Harvard Saturday, 1 p.m

Series information

All-time series: Harvard leads, 84-14

Last meeting: April 17, 2022 (Harvard, 5-0) #50 Penn vs. Dartmouth Sunday, 1 p.m

Series information

All-time series: tied, 46-46-1

Last Meeting: April 16, 2022 (Penn, 6-1) Preview of Penn

Penn picked up a pair of Ivy League road wins last weekend, beating Yale 4-2 on Saturday and Brown 7-0 on Sunday. The wins marked the program’s first straight seasons with Ivy League records of more than .500 since the 2005–06 and 2006–07 championship teams. The doubles team Manfredi Graziani And Aditya Gupta their record ran to 9-4 this spring with a pair of wins. Hard Parikh , Manfredi Graziani And Baylor Sai each took a pair of singles wins, Graziani earning his team-leading 15th win of the spring. Looking ahead to Harvard

The Crimson are 17-5 this season, including 5-0 in the Ivy League competition. They have won 12 consecutive conference games dating back to the start of the 2022 spring season. As a team, they have won 66.1 percent (72 out of 109) of their singles matches this spring. Harry Walker is 14-5 between the top two places in singles, including 11-4 at #1. Henry von der Schulenburg is 11-2 between the top two singles placings, including 9-1 at #2. Valdemar Pape is 11-5 in singles with at least one win in five places in the lineup. The doubles team of Ronan Jachuk/Steven Sun is 14-3 at #1 and Daniel Milavsky/Harry Walker are 8-2 at #2. Taste of Dartmouth

The Big Green are 11-12 and 1-4 in the Ivy league this season. Henry Ren is 15-6 in singles between the #3, 4, and 5 spots in the lineup, Hikaru Takeda is 12-8 between #4 and 5, and Logan Chang is 7-4 at #6. The Takeda/Carlos Guerrero Alvarez doubles team is 9-5 at number 3 and the combination Miles Groom/Waleed Qadir is 9-8 at number 1. #FightOnPenn

