India’s first blind women’s cricket team includes a mason, an orphan

Odisha’s 13-year-old teenager made it to India’s first-ever blind women’s cricket team. The teenager who is a bricklayer and the daughter of a farmer lost the sight in the right eye while playing with wooden arrows.

The squad for the India women’s blind cricket team was announced. It includes team members from humble and varied backgrounds and their first flight from India to play a T20 series in Nepal next week could well be life changing.

For 20-year-old Sushma Patel, who will be captain in the five games, life has already taken an “incredible” turn two years after she took the game.

Sushma and her three brothers grew up in a remote village in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh and played a lot with tar kaman (bow and arrow), inspired by what they had seen in the TV series Ramayan. That hobby resulted in tragedy when one of the arrows pierced her right eye, leaving her partially blind.

“I was six when that happened. I can only see with my left eye, but my sight is deteriorating. For a long time I didn’t know what I would do with my life after that incident, but cricket has given me a lifeline.

“It is a dream come true that I get to lead India. My father wanted my brothers to play cricket but now he is proud that I have realized his dream. “Neighbors in my village remain narrow-minded and still do not approve of me playing the game, but I will prove them all wrong,” Sushma, who is one of the main hitters in the team, told news agency MOT.

The team consists of players with different visions. Six are in category B1 (completely blind), five in category B2 (who can see up to two meters) and six in category B3 (who can see up to six meters).

Sushma is in B3 class and to give her company in Nepal would be 13-year-old all-rounder Jhili Birua, who is an orphan and can be found on a construction site for 250 a day to get by.

Despite the hardships she endured at a young age, Jhili doesn’t care and hopes that cricket leads to a better life.

“I had to leave school because I didn’t have the required documents to enroll. Now I do daily work during the day and play cricket in the evening,” says Jhili, who lost her mother when she was three years old and father met with a fatal accident in 2020.

She hails from a village in Ganjam district in Odisha and was one of 38 cricketers picked for a training camp in Bhopal before moving on to the Indian team. While her captain Sushma is a fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jhili idolizes Virat Kohli.

“It will be another dream come true if we can meet them,” the two said as they stood with the rest of the teammates.

Men’s cricket for the blind has been staged for over two decades and the women’s game has finally seen the light of day.

