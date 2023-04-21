Connect with us

Sports

India’s first blind women’s cricket team includes a mason, an orphan

India’s first blind women’s cricket team includes a mason, an orphan

 


Odisha’s 13-year-old teenager made it to India’s first-ever blind women’s cricket team. The teenager who is a bricklayer and the daughter of a farmer lost the sight in the right eye while playing with wooden arrows.

The squad for the India women’s blind cricket team was announced. It includes team members from humble and varied backgrounds and their first flight from India to play a T20 series in Nepal next week could well be life changing.

For 20-year-old Sushma Patel, who will be captain in the five games, life has already taken an “incredible” turn two years after she took the game.

Sushma and her three brothers grew up in a remote village in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh and played a lot with tar kaman (bow and arrow), inspired by what they had seen in the TV series Ramayan. That hobby resulted in tragedy when one of the arrows pierced her right eye, leaving her partially blind.

“I was six when that happened. I can only see with my left eye, but my sight is deteriorating. For a long time I didn’t know what I would do with my life after that incident, but cricket has given me a lifeline.

“It is a dream come true that I get to lead India. My father wanted my brothers to play cricket but now he is proud that I have realized his dream. “Neighbors in my village remain narrow-minded and still do not approve of me playing the game, but I will prove them all wrong,” Sushma, who is one of the main hitters in the team, told news agency MOT.

The team consists of players with different visions. Six are in category B1 (completely blind), five in category B2 (who can see up to two meters) and six in category B3 (who can see up to six meters).

Sushma is in B3 class and to give her company in Nepal would be 13-year-old all-rounder Jhili Birua, who is an orphan and can be found on a construction site for 250 a day to get by.

Despite the hardships she endured at a young age, Jhili doesn’t care and hopes that cricket leads to a better life.

“I had to leave school because I didn’t have the required documents to enroll. Now I do daily work during the day and play cricket in the evening,” says Jhili, who lost her mother when she was three years old and father met with a fatal accident in 2020.

She hails from a village in Ganjam district in Odisha and was one of 38 cricketers picked for a training camp in Bhopal before moving on to the Indian team. While her captain Sushma is a fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jhili idolizes Virat Kohli.

“It will be another dream come true if we can meet them,” the two said as they stood with the rest of the teammates.

Men’s cricket for the blind has been staged for over two decades and the women’s game has finally seen the light of day.

(with PTI inputs)

Catch all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.

More or less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/cricket-news/indias-first-women-s-blind-cricket-team-includes-a-bricklayer-an-orphan-among-others-11682090538102.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: