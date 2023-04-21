The clocks will run after first downs in college football with NCAA set to change old half-century Friday rule

The NCAA is expected today to approve rule changes proposed earlier this year that will allow the clock to run after first downs are recorded in all but Division III divisions, CBS Sports has learned. The clock continues to stop after the first downs during the last two minutes of each half.

The approval comes from the Playing Rules Oversight Panel (PROP) which annually reviews rule changes as suggested by the NCAA Football Rules Committee, which made this recommendation in March.

While Divisions I and II will adopt the new rule, Division III has pushed back to the point the Management Council announced this week federated (separate) rules for that division.

Stopping the clock after first downs has been one of the rules that has separated college football from the NFL since 1968. Running the clock is expected to reduce the number of plays by an average of seven per game, said Steve Shaw, secretary-editor of the rules committee.

“We are in a kind of unknown waters [with Division III]said a source close to the rule-making process.

Sources said it was still possible that Division III could eliminate first-place clock breaks at a future date.

The PROP is also expected to pass two other recommendations from the rules committee: teams should not enforce consecutive timeouts and penalties at the end of the first and third quarters on the first game of the following quarter.