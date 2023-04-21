Men’s Tennis Cruises To 4-1 Win Over #4 Radford In Big South Semifinals; Advance to first appearance in title match





Next game: against Big South Conference Championship 22-04-2023 | 03:00 April 22 (Sat) / 3:00 PM in return for Grand South Conference Championship CHARLOTTE Gardner-Webb began their quest for their first Big South Tournament Crown on Friday when they defeated #4 Radford 4-1 in the semifinals. Saturday’s game marks the first tournament finals appearance in school history, as they face the #2 Campbell/#3 Presbyterian winner. “Today was a great game and Radford played well”, Head Coach said Mike Griffith . “It could have gone either way, but we were able to win another double point and start our day with a lead.” Gardner-Webb secured the first point of the day with lower court doubles wins. Numa Lemieux Monette And Victor Putter led 4-0 on court #2 and won the game with a 6-2 final. Radford won 6-3 on court #1 to even it out. However, Kathal Butler And Sebastian Harris put up a comfortable margin early and won the point behind a 6-3 decision. In singles, each match saw one player take the lead very early and gain big advantages, with the first three matches finishing within five minutes of each other. Kim Niethammer had the biggest margin of the day as he won his game at field #4 with a 6-0, 6-2 decision. Radford got the top flight decision to take their lone point of the day. In #2 singles, GWUs Alex Lepine won 6-3, 6-3, putting them one point off their spot in tomorrow’s final. Victor Putter clinched it as he secured it on court #4 by a 6-3, 6-1 scoreline. Putter sealed it on an overhand winner to end the day’s action. Courts #3 and #6 were left unfinished with Lemieux-Monette en route to a third set at #3. He dropped the first 3-6 and bounced back in the second with a 6-2 victory with the third set yet to begin. Harris was leading 6-1, 4-5 when his game was called. Saturday’s championship game will take place at 3 p.m. from Mario Diehl Park. The Runnin’ Bulldogs will discover their opponent later this afternoon with the second semi-final currently underway with #2 Campbell and #3 Presbyterian facing each other.

