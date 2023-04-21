Allens Crone is Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player





The ECHL announced on Friday that Hank Crone of the Allen Americans has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2022-23. The Warrior hockey The Most Valuable Player Award is presented annually to the player selected as the most valuable to their team, as determined by ECHL coaches, broadcasters, directors of media relations and media members. Newfoundland’s Zach O’Brien finished second, followed by Toledo’s Brandon Hawkins, Toledo’s John Lethemon and Idaho’s Matt Register. Named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and All-ECHL First Team last week and ECHL Rookie of the Year on Monday, Crone joins Ryan Zapolski (2012-13), David Desharnais (2007-08), Frederic Cloutier (2001 -02), Bill MacDougall (1989-90) and Darryl Harpe (1988-89) as the only rookies to be named League MVP. Crone led the ECHL in the regular season with 49 goals and 105 points, becoming the first rookie to lead the league in scoring since Elmira’s Dustin Gazley in 2011-12. Crone led the league with 39 power play points, while his 16 power play goals were the highest among first-year players and tied for second overall, while 23 power play assists tied for sixth overall. Warrior hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

2022-23 Hank Crone, All Americans

2021-22 Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets

2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets

2016-17 Chad Costello, All Americans

2015-16 Chad Costello, All Americans

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina stingrays

2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina stingrays

2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-2009 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas River Blades

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers

1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm

1998-1999 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-1998 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina stingrays

1995-1996 Hugo Belanger, Knights of Nashville

1994-1995 Vadim Slivchenko, Thunderbirds driving

1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1992-1993 Trevor Jobe, Knights of Nashville

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-1990 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers

