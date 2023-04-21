Boundaries North aims to expand cricket in Canada as the country progresses on the global stage

Canadian cricketer Zubin Surkari, right, listens to team coach Pubudu Dassanayake during a training session in Bangalore, India.Aijaz Rahi/The Associated Press

In the more than 150 years since former Prime Minister John A. Macdonald declared cricket Canada’s first national sport, it’s probably fair to say that it no longer holds the lofty place it once did in this country.

After competing in three consecutive Men’s World Cups from 2003-11, failing to qualify for the two most recent World Cups has done little to improve the status of the men’s team. The women’s team has never qualified for a global showcase since its debut in 2006. To make matters worse, the men’s team performed so poorly by failing to qualify for the 2015 World Cup that it was stripped of its one-day international status altogether, hampering its team. ability to measure up to the better cricket-playing nations.

That slide into international irrelevance was slightly delayed in Namibia earlier this month during the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier. Although Canada missed the advance and had a chance to reach India’s October International Cricket Council World Cup, it did well enough to regain its ODI status for the next four-year qualifying cycle.

And cricket in this country received a further boost on Friday with the announcement of Boundaries North, an initiative between Womens, Emerging, Inclusive and Community (WEIC) Sports, formerly known as Teams Canada, and the governing body of sports, Cricket Canada. The idea behind the alliance is simple: to help expand the sport by increasing participation, providing avenues for promising players and establishing commercial partnerships to improve the sport’s outcome.

It has taken a long time, says Rashpal Bajwa, the president of Cricket Canada. It took us almost two years to get to the point where we could enter into this partnership. We’re excited. The time for cricket is now.

Boundaries North expects participation rates to double over the next 10 years to more than 500,000 players nationwide, based on data collected by Cricket Canada, along with government projections on immigration and research on Canadian sports.

That optimism is fueled in part by the more than five million Canadians who have emigrated from the world’s top cricket-playing countries. It is also helped by the country’s record population growth. Canada is currently the fastest growing country in the G7, welcoming more than 430,000 international migrants last year.

While Bajwa, who came to Canada from India in 1996, agrees that the sport hasn’t capitalized on the momentum that came from the 2011 Men’s World Cup, he says he sees the sport becoming more mainstream. He describes a trip to the bank and seeing a scene of an immigrant father bowling for his son in their backyard, played out on one of the TV screens in his local TD Bank branch as proof of his assimilation into our society.

I think when people like TD and the commercial people who have no connection with cricket show it, there is a demand for that at the moment, he says. And they have the demographics of people who are there to support it.

And that cultural assimilation is something that also keeps politicians awake.

You talk to any politician these days if he wants to vote, he comes to Cricket Canada, says Bajwa. So that shows that there is an appetite for that right now.

Boundaries North will build on the work WEIC Sports has done with rugby in this country, working closely with Major League Rugby’s Toronto Arrows, building player journeys and helping to forge commercial partnerships for the sport.

Rahul Srinivasan, the chief commercial officer of the Arrows, is the new chief executive officer for Boundaries North. Srinivasan, a former youth cricketer for Canada, knows all too well how a lack of opportunities can leave aspiring players with nowhere to go.

I have no doubt that there are really talented youngsters out there who are great batsmen, great bowlers, he says. How do we build the structure and foundation so that they can excel, focus on cricket and one day become, you know, a real household name in Canada and hopefully a global superstar in the next 10 years?

Both Bajwa and Srinivasan accept that Canada’s ability to produce its own superstar such as soccer players Christine Sinclair or Alphonso Davies would do wonders for sports growth in Canada. Srinivasan points to the success of Afghan bowler Rashid Khan, who earlier this month became just the fourth player to take a hat-trick of wickets in the Indian Premier League, despite coming from a non-traditional cricketing country.

When will we get our Rashid Khan right, who will be picked by a team in the IPL?

Both Srinivasan and Bajwa are also optimistic that the partnership with Boundaries North will also have an immeasurable effect on women’s cricket in this country. India’s Women’s Premier League made global headlines earlier this year for its franchise auction ahead of its inaugural season, with the total cost for the five available franchises reaching $580 million.

Cricket for men, there is of course awareness, there is history behind it, says Bajwa. But women’s cricket is a very untapped market.

We can go really aggressive and make it one of the best countries, we can compete with those big countries very easily and very quickly because we haven’t given that exposure to women’s cricket in Canada.

However, sport in this country has had its Pandora’s Box moment this year, and observers are skeptical of third-party involvement in national sports organizations after the trials Canadian Soccer Business has had with that sport, with both men and women. plow.

While Srinivasan prefers not to disclose the terms of the financial commitments made to Cricket Canada by Boundaries North, he does accept that announcements like his organization’s now come with more scrutiny.

We want to build the sport together. Boundaries is not just another agency where we sell on behalf of an NSO, he says. It really is a concerted effort to build assets together.

Bajwa, the president of Cricket Canada, agrees with this assessment, adding that as a non-profit, making a quick buck has never been the main goal of his organization.

Bajwas has seen the effect winning the women’s Olympic gold and qualifying for the men’s World Cup has had on football in this country. Bajwas strives to reach its own sports shows worldwide and create the kind of cart that the whole country can jump on.

These World Cups are the events where we can show what we do and these are the things to get people involved and get people excited.