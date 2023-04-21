Baseball welcomes Yale for Alumni Weekend/Lasorda Field Recognition Ceremony





PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania baseball team has a chance to extend their lead in the Ivy League this weekend in front of their loyal alumni. The Quakers, who top the Ivy League standings with a 9-3 record, will host Yale this weekend for a three-game tilt as they celebrate their alumni and Tommy Lasorda Field. Penn (21-11, 9-3 ivy) vs. Yale (14-17, 7-5 ivy)

Saturday April 22 | 11:30 am | WATCH| LIVE STATISTICS Penn (21-11, 9-3 ivy) vs. Yale (14-17, 7-5 ivy)

Saturday April 22 | 3:30 pm |WATCH | LIVE STATISTICS Penn (21-11, 9-3 ivy) vs. Yale (14-17, 7-5 ivy)

Sunday April 23 | 12:00 |WATCH | LIVE STATISTICS Tommy Lasorda Field Celebration and Alumni Weekend The University of Pennsylvania will recognize their alumni and contributors to the Meiklejohn Stadium renovation project with a ceremony prior to game 1 of the series. It starts at 11:10 am. The series: Yale The Quakers are 97-116-3 all-time against the Bulldogs, but have a record of 57-44-1 when they play in Philadelphia. Since Coach Yurkow took over as Head Coach for the 2014 season, the Quakers have a 10-9 record against the Bulldogs, as well as a 16-11 lead since 2010. Preview of Penn The Quakers have won their last 6 games, and 11 of their last 12. During that run, the pitching staff held the lead at 3.16 runs per game. Over the course of the season, the bats average 7.41 runs per game, and the pitchers allow 4.28 runs per game, with the team scoring exactly 100 more runs than allowed. With some unearned runs and games shortened due to a mercy rule, the Quakers staff’s ERA sits at 3.77, the best in the Ivy League by over a run and a half, and the 16th lowest in the nation. They also have the 15th highest strikeout to 9 innings ratio in the country (10.6), thanks in large part to the starting trio of Owen Koady , Cole Sapphire And Ryan Dromboski . The three-headed monster is all in the top three in ERA among Ivy League pitchers, and all are in the top four and top five in batting average against and strikeouts, respectively. Wyatt Henseler currently has a 15-game hitting streak, raising his season average to .309. Among all Ivy League players, he ranks 2nd in Home Runs with 11, 5th in slugging at .618, and 6th in OPS at .991. The offense has also been a triples machine this year, with three Quakers topping the triples leaderboard in the Ivy ( Jackson Apple with four, Cole Palis And Davis Baker with three each). Their .62 triples per game currently lead all of Division I. Looking ahead to Yale Yale has a 7-5 Ivy League record this season and a 13-17 record overall. In their final Ivy League series, they traveled north to Hanover and swept through Dartmouth. They are currently tied for 4th place (and the last spot in the Ivy League Playoff) with Princeton, who they face next weekend. With the bats, they are led by Davis Hanson and Jimmy Chatfield, who hit .316 and .315 respectively. Chatfield also leads the Bulldogs with four home runs and 22 runs batted in. On the mound, Colton Shaw and Reid Easterly have each made more than six starts and pitched more than 50 innings.

