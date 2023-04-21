Furniture Cricket Box Closing After 47 Years | Local news





A well-known family furniture company is closing after 47 years. The Cricket Box Furniture began as an antique shop in Bob and Jan Crick’s 2,000-square-foot real estate office in downtown Farmersburg in 1976. It later expanded into a former bookstore along US 41 north of Farmersburg, with some oak tables and chairs, before moving to The Meadows shopping center in Terre Haute in 1987. “We were there at The Meadows for about a year and a half before we moved to 2601 Wabash Avenue,” says Robb Crick, the current owner of the Cricket Box. It was here that the company expanded into a full line of home furnishings, Crick said. In 2005, The Cricket Box moved to its current location at 2901 Wabash Avenue. This current building had housed a former Topps department store and housed Columbia House from 1993 to 2015. Company founder Bob Crick, 85, is retired and wife, Jan Crick, 82, who also previously worked as a teacher, retired last year. Now Robb Crick, who turns 53 at the end of this month, plans to retire from the family furniture business and focus full-time on real estate investing. “We’ve always been in real estate,” Robb Crick said of his family. “We own the block behind McDonalds and still own the building at 2601 Wabash Avenue (however, the former furniture building burned down in February 2022) and we own Auto Zone, plus Boost Mobile and the beauty salon building are also ours” , Crick said among other properties. “The (furniture) business has changed. The next generation, my kids, have already launched and didn’t want to stay around or be in the furniture business,” said Crick. “It’s been a long run and I’m just ready for something different,” he said. Crick said he has worked full-time in the family business since graduating from Terre Haute South Vigo High School in 1988. Crick started working in the family business in some capacity at the age of 10, he said. Crick earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana State University in 1992 and continued in the family business. “We are proud of the long-standing relationships our family business has built within the industry and our community and we thank our customers and suppliers for the many years of support,” said Crick. A total liquidation sale will start on May 5. Living room, dining room, bedroom and mattresses are discounted from 20% to 50%. The more than 100,000-square-foot Cricket Box Building on Wabash Avenue, with more than 600 parking spaces, is also up for sale, Crick said. For more information on the store’s liquidation sale, visit www.cricketboxfurniture.com.

