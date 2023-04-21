College football spring games 2023: Deion Sanders’ debut in Colorado, Alabama QB battle headline on Saturday

The second big week of spring games kicks off on Saturday and gives us an early look at the potential college football Playoff contenders. After showing three of the four CFP squads from the 2022 season last week, this week will feature programming that makes a handful of big changes to try and turn their fortunes around.

All eyes will be on Alabama as the Crimson Tide attempts to replace Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young. Oklahoma and Notre Dame are also among programs hoping to impress in their second seasons with head coaches. Perhaps the most talked-about game of the weekend, however, could be Deion Sanders’ Colorado debut as fans get their first glimpse of Boulder’s much-hyped Coach Prime era.

Here are some of the key storylines to watch from the second loaded weekend of spring games, followed by a look at other notable teams in action on Saturday.

Spring games storylines

Alabama — A reimagining of the offense: The Crimson Tide replaces Young after a storied two-year career, and the battle remains wide open. Dual-threat Jalen Milroe was inconsistent as a part-time starter last season, but redshirt freshman Ty Simpson has thrown just five career passes. In addition to the transition, the Crimson Tide enlisted former Notre Dame assistant Tommy Rees to revive the offense after missing the College Football Playoff last season. Rees doesn’t have a particular schematic bend after experience playing and coaching in various systems. The spring game provides a first look at his offensive vision in Tuscaloosa.

Colorado – Beginning of the Coach Prime Era: The delta between where the Buffalos were last year and what they could be this year is among the highest in college football history. Sanders has already replaced more than half of the squad and more changes could be on the way in the post-spring transfer window. Some of the most talented players to ever perform in Colorado will be on the field this weekend, including Jackson State transfers Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. The draft, however, will be the biggest test heading into spring play as Sanders looks to compensate for a roster that was one of the worst Power Five groups in years during an 1-11 campaign.

Oklahoma — Rebuilding the Defense Line:Brent Venables’ defense is known for strong play in the front seven, but the 2022 Oklahoma unit was arguably the worst of Venables’ career. The Sooners ranked No. 106 nationally in rushing defense, conceding more plays over 10 yards than any team in the Power Five. The Sooners leaned hard on the transfer portal, bringing in four defensive linemen and a linebacker to compete for snaps. The Sooners also had a strong recruiting streak, achieving a five-star Adepoju Adebawore consensus. No Sooners player reached even five sacks last season as Oklahoma finished last in the Big 12 during conference play in metrics. That won’t make it in 2023.

Notre Dame — Sam Hartman’s Coming Out Party:Hartman ranks as overwhelmingly the best quarterback to transfer this offseason, and arguably the most influential player to make a move. The senior set the ACC record for passing touchdowns with 110, including 77 in the past two seasons, before opting to end his long career in South Bend, Indiana. Now, Hartman delivers the most dynamic quarterback play at Notre Dame since Brady Quinn’s senior year in 2006. Each of Hartman’s past two seasons would rank as the best passing touchdown season in Notre Dame history. Transitioning out of Wake Forest’s slow mesh system may take some time, but if it pops, the Fighting Irish could be in for a special season.

Washington — Dealing with Big Expectations: The Huskies were arguably the quietest 11-win team in the nation last season under freshman coach Kalen DeBoer. However, the vast majority of production is back from the very successful team. Now the Huskies enter DeBoer’s second season as the hunted with a chance to go even further. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a legendary season in Indiana during the pandemic season, but followed that up with a disappointing 2021 marred by injuries. Washington ended its last 10-win campaign in 2018 with a five-loss season in 2019. The Huskies must show their advantage in their annual spring game to take the next step.

Nebraska — Cultural Vision:If his history is any indication, Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule probably won’t win many games in Year 1. His teams at Temple and Baylor went 3-21 in their first seasons. But more important than being eligible for the bowl again for the first time since 2016 in Nebraska is laying the groundwork. Nebraska brought in 39 new additions during the off-season, 18 of which are now on campus. Three came from reigning champions Georgia, while receiver Josh Fleeks was recruited by Rhule at Baylor. Setting the right culture will be a high priority from the start, so focus less on what Nebraska does during its spring game and more on the process of how the Huskers are doing.

Spring games schedule, how to watch