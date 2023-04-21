Novak Djokovic: “I can’t win with this match”

Is it too early to sound the alarm? Even Novak Djokovic can wonder that. The world number 1 did not find the reassurance he may have already needed after his early loss in Monte-Carlo this week in Banja Luka. Winning two matches in two tournaments for his comeback on clay: it is not ideal now. But when you add in a right elbow injury, it starts to get very concerning, all the more so because it’s been years since that elbow kicked in.

“I had my chances, but I didn’t take them. I played quite passively, with a lot of mistakes and that resulted in the defeat,” a logically disappointed Novak Djokovic said on Friday. he won in those two weeks had been at his best so no real reason for optimism there either. Djokovic being rusty for clay after a long break is not surprising. Over the years it has been increasingly difficult for him to play the first few weeks coming through on red: he’s not the biggest guy, and he doesn’t have the heaviest forehand or the heaviest spin on it.

“Clay Nole” takes hours on those lanes to show up

“Nole” on clay must collect the hours on the field and the victories at his best to build his game, his legs and his confidence in time for Roland-Garros. He’s been doing that for years and years, he knows how to get there. And sure enough, last year he reached the final of the Serbian Open after losing in the first round in Moncao before playing the semifinals in Madrid and taking the title in Rome, so right now he’s looking behind schedule. So yes, currently his game doesn’t look up to the task at all, but this in itself wouldn’t be a legitimate reason to sound the alarm already.

No, the main concern comes from his condition. There is no path for Novak Djokovic on clay if his body is not in absolute top form. He cannot compensate for this through his speed of play and his accuracy in the same way he would on hard courts or on grass. On clay he has to be able to persevere and be relentless, so it’s the man on the other side who burns out. And obviously his body can’t do any of this right now because this right elbow is playing up. There is no way Djokovic has been able to train as he should with this injury and so there is no way he has been able to keep up with his ideal preparation on clay courts. He hasn’t said much about this injury since his comeback, so it’s impossible to say if it’s the same one he suffered years ago and had to undergo surgery in 2018 after months of pain. But the memories of that difficult time can also be hard to deal with, esp because he hated that he needed that surgery.

Can’t go through the top clay court players without his best forehand

If he doesn’t go into details, however, Djokovic doesn’t hide that his current form won’t make it at all if it stays that way. He won’t win Roland-Garros or anything if he can’t raise the bar: he needs his forehand and he needs his serve or he won’t go through anyone on that surface. Djokovic knows what it feels like to be on track for his goals and it is clear that he has strayed from that path at this point. “I was way below my desired level,” he said after admitting, of course, that Lajovic also played well. “I can’t beat opponents that are so solid on this surface with this game. I didn’t even feel good physically on the track: I felt sluggish, with slow legs; I missed a lot of balls and was completely out of range. At times I played well, but far below my level.”

So what now? Presumably Madrid and Rome before Paris. If Madrid is a bit faster he could have an easier time and get some more wins and build from there. But it all depends on the elbow situation. Being slow at age 35 after spending weeks and weeks off the Tour makes sense and as Djokovic is one of the greatest athletes the game has ever had it will be resolved in time for Roland-Garros. But can he fix that elbow in time? That is currently the main source of concern.

What’s the reasonable limit for pushing that elbow on the slowest surface?

Playing for hours on clay with an elbow injury is impossible and far too risky at this stage of his career. You don’t gamble with your joints. And Novak Djokovic on clay with the forehand we saw against Lajovic today? Doesn’t happen either.

Very few players know how to best prepare their bodies for the demands of the sport’s highest levels and Djokovic is one of them. So seeing him so obviously concerned now is not a good sign at all. Only he knows if that elbow is playing up because he had to return to clay after weeks of absence and he’s not 20 years old anymore, or if something more serious is going on. Tough decisions may have to be made soon unless Djokovic’s team finds a way to solve the fitness problems. Yes, they have done it many times in the past and most recently at the Australian Open. But this right elbow has long proven that it could be a very different battle.

While the Tour was already looking anxiously at Rafael Nadal’s hip, we can now share the time with some glances at Novak Djokovic’s shadow. That’s what’s going on at Roland-Garros right now: imagine not having that confrontation with Djokovic, Nadal and Alcaraz… A perfect film cut short by a terrible twist.