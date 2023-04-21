District 518 has teamed up with Adrian for boys and girls hockey – The Globe

WORTHINGTON Discussions about cost, fairness, and sustainability of the program all arose before the District 518 Board of Education voted 5-2 to approve a partnership agreement that would allow Adrian Public School students to play hockey with the Trojans.

Adrian, who has students between kindergarten and ninth grade in his club hockey program, was previously partnered with Luverne for school-sponsored hockey but has since ended that partnership, said District 518 superintendent John Landgaard.

When District 518 enters into partnership agreements with other school districts, it considers the total cost of the program and the number of students from that district, and then bills the other school district for that portion of the program. For example, if an Adrian student played hockey alongside 19 Worthington students and the program cost $20,000, the Adrian Public School district would be charged $1,000 for the students’ participation.

Some school districts in partnership agreements with District 518 forward that bill to the participants’ families, but that’s up to those districts.

School board member Adam Blume said he was concerned about the partnership agreement, especially given that the city of Worthington and the Worthington Hockey Association are considering the possibility of building a new hockey arena.

Maybe that’s something they should help pay for instead of the District 518 taxpayers helping, Blume suggested.

He also expressed concern about students from District 518 who may openly enroll with Adrian and then come and play hockey with the Trojans.

We have a lot of songs and I feel like it takes play time without our kids. I don’t think that’s fair, Blume said. We have the program, as far as I’m concerned. Put your kid in the Worthington school district and come play hockey.

Landgaard said one of the reasons the partnership agreement was being considered is that while there are enough girls in the hockey program, there are somewhat fewer boys, as he felt there should be at least three full rows of students.

I understand Adam’s frustration and I share that same concept: I don’t want to replace our players with players from other districts, said Steve Schneider, a member of the school council. I don’t want to punish the kids we have, it sounds like they could use the extra players.

School board member Erin Schutte Wadzinski asked if the hockey coaches had considered the issue, and Landgaard said they had not, but mostly favored cooperative agreements.

Tom Prins, another school board member, also asked how facility costs could be included in the case.

The same discussion comes up every time we do a partnership agreement with a school, which is why I’ve always felt in the past that if you go for one sport, you have to do it for all sports, one way or another said old school. board member Lori Dudley.

She noted that there are already gymnastics students from Adrian, which is why she was in favor of the cooperation agreement.

District 518 also has a partnership agreement with Fulda for boys and girls hockey.

(Fulda) went to Adrian (for hockey) a few years ago, and I actually shared with them: When they leave again, they don’t come back, Landgaard said. And part of my frustration is that you can’t just choose and (say) I’m going to play hockey here, I’m going to wrestle here and track and field here. Either you were completely good enough and you want to work with us completely, or you don’t. And I made that clear to Adrian. That’s where I am.

He said the gymnastics team currently has good grades, but Adrian is part of getting those grades, and there is room for Adrian students to participate in hockey.

The school board voted 5-2 in favor of the partnership agreement, while Prince and Blume disagreed.

