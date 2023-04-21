Coach Prime’s spring game to give a taste of fresh Colorado buffalo

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders recently met his match on the football field in the form of an intimidating hairy figure named Ralphie VI.

Towards the end, Colorado’s new coach allowed the roughly 800-pound buffalo mascot to eat from the palm of his gloved hand.

Now that they’ve been formally introduced, Sanders can’t wait to see her run a lap of Folsom Field—weather permitting—before spring game Saturday.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, center, and his son, Shedeur, right, greet fans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Colorado and Colorado State on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Boulder, Colorado.



An anticipated audience also can’t wait to get a taste of what’s in store under Sanders, the charismatic coach who generated so much buzz that Colorado’s season tickets have sold out for the first time since 1996.

Sanders has a caveat: What everyone will see this weekend is far from a final version. It’s just a hint of what’s in store for the Buffaloes, who went 1-11 last season.

“You’ll be happy with the product we put on the field for you. I promise,” said Sanders, who signed up in December to turn around a suppressed program. “I don’t want (fans) to be misled because what you see is not what you’re going to see. … It’s going to be special.”

Sanders and his social media team have let everyone know what’s going on behind the scenes in Boulder. He’s reviewed restaurants, played table tennis, given advice, met with Buffalo basketball royalty (Chauncey Billups), donned a cowboy hat, and shown genuine fear when he first met Ralphie.

It was actually a comedic video too, with Sanders in the back of the trailer as Ralphie walked in after her practice run at the stadium. His fear amused his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders.

“I need to talk to him about it,” Shedeur Sanders said. “I know he was definitely scared when Ralphie ran back into the trailer because I was scared by the phone.”

Deion Sanders is trying to recover from a hugely successful stint at Jackson State. He has brought an experienced coaching staff to Boulder and overhauled the roster through the transfer portal to the point that the Buffs were recently ranked No. 1 in the transfer portal class by 247 Sports.

As for player numbers, they must be earned. So far, about 13 players have done enough for one, including receiver/defenceman Travis Hunter, the high-ranking player Sanders brought from Jackson State.

“The number doesn’t make me,” Hunter said. “I make the song. I just go out and dominate all the time.”

Coach Prime is still working on the names of all his players. There’s a sure way he remembers your name – stand out in practice.

“I like it when they let me know them, when they produce, when they rush and they go to the ball,” Sanders said.

There’s already a discernible difference in practice, where they treat every shot like it’s match day.

“He wants everyone to be tough and let everyone know we’re going to win games,” said Hunter. “He doesn’t want anyone to be surprised. He wants people to get to know the real him and the real team.”

One of the top priorities is strengthening an offense that averaged 15.4 points last season, Colorado’s lowest record since 1982.

That’s quite a contrast to Jackson State, where offenses averaged nearly 38 points last season. Shedeur Sanders was the catalyst, throwing for 3,758 yards and 40 touchdowns to earn the SWAC offensive player of the year award.

He will be counted on again in Boulder, where both the campus and the city are abuzz with prospects for a big season.

“I went out to dinner and then I saw myself in the newspaper on the wall,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Dang. I didn’t know I was on the wall here.’ We’re so locked into our jobs and assignments and just learning the transgression, it’s hard to just be around all the noise because I’m not really all that into it.

“It’s football, home, school.”

Just the way his father wants it.

“I’m not looking for someone who just wants to come here and have a bag,” Coach Prime said, referring to success and money. “I want you to have a bag. I want you to earn it. I want you to go get it. Then I’m going to teach you how to keep it. How to make it last forever.”