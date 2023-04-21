Softball Host Brown for 2023 Final Home Ivy Series





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania softball team will play a three-game series against Brown this weekend at Penn Park. The first pitch for both days is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Penn will honor his senior class of 2023 with a pregame ceremony ahead of the series finale on Sunday. Saturday April 22

Penn Park | Philadelphia, PA. vs. Brown – 12:30 PM (DH)

Game 1: Watch|Live statistics Game 2: Watch|Live statistics Sunday April 23

Penn Park | Philadelphia, PA. against Brown – 12:30 p.m

Watch|Live statistics Preview of Penn The Quakers are coming off a 6-5 victory over Drexel. Dan Anderson And Madison Bauerle led the team with three hits each. Danny Larwill And Bella Fiorentino also recorded a multi-hit game with two apiece. Anderson and Sarah Schneider hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to highlight the Quakers coming from an eight-inning deficit. In the circle,Kelly Zyburaleads the pitching staff with a 5.00 ERA and has pitched a team-leading 113.1 innings. She has recorded a team-best 41 strikeouts. Sarah Schneider leads team in multiple categories including hits (36), average (.327), slugging percentage (.564), on-base percentage (.385), RBI (17), home runs (5), doubles (11) and total bases (62). She is tied for second place in the Ivy League with 11 doubles. Schneider stole a base during the Columbia series to tie the game with three playersBrian Brownand Elysse Gorman (2011-2014) with a career-high 24 stolen bases. Her final home run tied her with Brooke Coloma (2010-13) and Alisha Prystowsky (2008-11) for fifth with 18. A taste of the bears Brown is 10-22 overall and 6-9 in Ivy League play. The Bears clinch a series finale victory against Dartmouth on Sunday. Dartmouth quickly turned a 3-0 Brown lead into a 5-3 Big Green lead with a five-run fourth inning. An inning later, the home team tied the score with two runs in the fifth. With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, the Bears used a sacrifice fly to bring in the winning run to complete the 6-5 victory. Moe Kastens leads the Bears with a .328 average. Laurel Moody is one of three with more than 20 hits, as she has the team’s best 24 hits for the season. Jasmine Hsiao is tied for second in the Ivy League with the team’s best six home runs. In the circle, Alexis Guevara is 7-8 with a team leading 2.37 ERA in 100.1 innings with 77 strikeouts. Note numbers

.235 Team batting average this season, top four hitters, Sarah Schneider (.327),Brian Brown(.279), Dan Anderson (.269), andMadison Bauerle(.248)

96 Strikeouts as pitching staff:Kelly Zybura(41),Rachel Riley(26),Payton Boon(18), Bella Fiorentino (11)

91 Penn batters have walked 91 times

14 Seven Penn batters have combined for 14 home runs this season, Sarah Schneider (5), Dan Anderson (3), Sammy Fenton (2), Bella Fiorentino Dani Freer, Julia Mortimer,Kate Reagan

10 10 Penn batters have 10 or more hits in the season, Sarah Schneider (36),Brian Brown(31), Dan Anderson (28), Sammy Fenton (27), Madison Bauerle (26),Julia Mortimer(13)Delaney Smith(13),Kate Reagan(11), Bella Fiorentino (11), and Danny Larwill (11) #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/4/21/softball-host-brown-for-final-home-ivy-series-of-2023.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos