Central Cabarrus head football coach Zach Bevilacqua looks ahead to the 2023 season

Welcome back to the high school team. I was Zach Bevilaqua head coach, Central Bar High School, uh, coach. You’ve been here for a few years now. Um, but this year I think you probably have the greatest amount of talent coming back that you’ve had to date. Do you agree with that? Yeah, I mean it, it, it’s definitely the deepest group of guys we’ve had and the most spread of, from freshmen to seniors, uh, that we’ve had, we’ve had some sacks over the years of talent, but it’s generally been a bit isolated to one class this year. We’ve got a lot spread across a number of different classes. So from varsity quarterback, the whole offensive line comes back on defense as well. Um, those guys. What do you see of them so far off season? Well, you know, the first thing is they hit the weight room really, really hard. We came back, you know, at the end of January and got back into the weight room in terms of pre-season, strength-wise. And, you know, our guys did a great job in class during the day in the weight room and when we got here you know, we’ve been on the court about twice a week on each side of the ball now for the last few to soften. And those guys, our leadership has really stepped up and made it competitive in the way that space is competitive on the field with each other and really focused on the learning that you go through in the off-season. Um The JV team was very solid last year. Um, a lot of those guys are expected to come this year. Um Tell me about that group, what makes them, uh what made them so effective on JV, you know, it was really, that was a really great group of JV kids. Um coming in, they’re from high school that neither high school had, it was very successful, but they got here and they really bought into what we do as a program. Um And, you know, shock some people and I don’t think it wasn’t always pretty every time we won, but they just kept winning, they kept winning 1181 of the season. Um And, and, and those guys, you know, we’ve got, we’ve got three or four from each side of the ball that are coming up that are going to be really big pieces as we go as we go into the 2023 season going to look different this season. We’re going to be a little different offensively than we’ve been in recent years. We’re going to take a little bit of a different look and defensively we kind of have a niche that we’re comfortable in, but offensively we’ve had some changes within our coaching staff as far as some of the roles and, and we’re going to do it a little bit differently offensively look. Your conference, Southmont, we think it could be a pretty good lead this year. What do you see all those other teams so far? You know when I really started thinking about just the teams that we have to roll through even to even have a chance of being successful with the addition of JM Robinson coming in as they go down from 23 A to two this year A. I mean they should just be, I mean, West Roanne really solid. JM Robinson Concord Northwest Cas. Um, you know, Carson is going to be really good in the East and the coach puts those guys together really well in the South and plays really hard. I mean, you know, we have a very underrated football conference as far as statewide, head-to-toe competition, which is just a few guys on your team that the state needs to know about before August. You know, Caden Klein is back as senior quarterback for us. He is a three year starter. We have, we had a really big group that played since they were sophomores that will be seniors this year. So Caden Klein is our quarterback, Justin Rogers played center for us. Chris Burnett Mason easily. Tal and Baker. Chris is a safety type who runs back. Mason is a running kind of hybrid defensive player. Tal is a wide receiver, you know, Tylee Barnett, Jacob Hedrick, those are all guys, those are both linemen who have played in this system for a long time and have played a lot of football right now. Coach, I appreciate the time. Uh, good luck with the rest of the off-season program and good luck this fall. Thank you for stopping by. I can appreciate.