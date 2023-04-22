Sports
Girls’ Hockey Tournament begins in Fredericton
Hockey teams from all over New Brunswick are coming to Fredericton this weekend for a tournament. But what sets this competition apart is that every player on the ice will be a girl under the age of 13.
“We have our first-ever all-female hockey tournament that we are hosting,” said Peter Murphy, organizer and head coach of the St. Thomas University women’s team for the past 21 years.
On Friday evening, 12 girls teams from three age groups, Under-9, Under-11 and Under-13 will start the tournament. They will play all weekend with a winning team crowned on Sunday.
The tournament is primarily played at the Grant-Harvey Center with a few games being played at the Willie O’Ree Center.
Murphy says this is the first year for the Junior Tommies program. And while there was a junior tournament almost a decade ago, it wasn’t aimed at up-and-coming female players.
“So now that we’ve resurrected it and brought it back, it’s all-female now,” Murphy said.
Teams will play a format different from the traditional four line hockey played in the national league.
“They’re called two-line teams,” Murphy said. “Eleven skaters and a goalkeeper, one-hour matches, lots of time on the ice for the players.”
“It’s very important for girls to play girl’s hockey with girls,” said Murphy. “Because a lot of them sometimes, because they’re from smaller areas, sometimes play co-ed for a while until they get to where there’s enough songs where they can have an all-female team.”
‘Pretty cool’
The young players are enthusiastic about the girls’ tournament.
“It’s actually pretty cool,” said Meredith Clarke, 7, a forward with the STU Tommies Juniors. “I like having a team like that because they’re my best friends most of the time, but also because they’re really good, and I like them.”
Anna Porter, who says she’s “basically 8,” is also a forward for the STU junior team.
“I’ve never played with boys, but it’s good to play with girls,” said Porter. “Because all my friends support me.”
Molly Stokes, 8, says she feels “good” about her team’s chances of taking the title this weekend.
“I’m a little bit nervous, but also a little bit excited,” said Stokes.
Murphy says admission is open to the public and anyone interested is invited to come and see some possible future stars of the women’s national hockey league.
“A few, I guarantee,” Murphy said. “These kids are probably at the age where they’re going to be the ones populating that league, for sure.”
Sources
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/all-girls-hockey-tournament-kicks-in-fredericton-1.6816827
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
