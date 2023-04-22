Four teams advance to ACC Women’s Tennis Semifinals





CARY, NC (theACC.com) Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State and Virginia advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Tennis Championship after each recorded wins in Friday’s quarterfinals at Cary Tennis Park. No. No. 1 North Carolina defeated No. 9 Wake Forest, 4-0, and No. 3 NC State defeated No. 6 Florida State, 4-0 to advance to the semifinals. No. 4 Virginia fought No. 5 Miami to the very last set on Court Four with No. 77 Annabelle Xu defeated Audrey Boch-Collins, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), to clinch the game for the Cavaliers, 4-3. The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils battled the No. 7 Georgia Tech but the Yellow Jackets pulled off the 4-3 upset to advance to Saturday with No. 28 Kylie Bilchev taking a 7-5, 6-3 win on Court 2 about No. 40 Emma Jackson. Due to Saturday’s weather forecast, both 10 a.m. semifinals of the ACC Womens Tennis Championship have been moved indoors. The first semifinal between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Virginia will be held at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center at Duke University. The second semifinal between No. 3 NC State and No. 7 Georgia Tech will take place on the Cone-Kenfield Indoor Courts at the University of North Carolina. Both games are free to enter. Both games will be streamed live via Duke and UNC. Those links can be found on the ACC Women’s Tennis Championship page and the Women’s Tennis Schedule page on theACC.com. Sunday’s championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Cary Tennis Park and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Sunday tickets are $10 for adults (18 and older; children under 9 and ACC students get in free with school ID) and $7 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available online athttps://www.etix.com/ticket/v/11254. All seats for the tournament are general admission. SATURDAY

Match 11 – No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Virginia at 10 a.m

Watch: Live stream

Results: UNC vs UVA Game 12 – No. 3 NC State vs. No. 7 Georgia Tech at 10 a.m

Watch:Llive stream

Results:NC state vs GT SUNDAY

Match 13 – Championship @ 10am

Watch:ACC Network Extra

Results:Championship

