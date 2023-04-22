The Case for Cricket at the Olympics: Team Athletics SVG

The sport of cricket is currently on track to get the sport on the sports program of the Summer Olympics. Indeed, the leadership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to include the sport in the 2028 Summer Olympics, scheduled for the US city of Los Angeles.

While many may be surprised by the ICC’s expansive ambitions, the reality is that cricket was part of the 1900 Summer Olympics that took place in London, England. Since then there has been little interest in including the sport in the program of the Games.

The flagship of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Olympic Games, has in recent years become the world’s largest sporting spectacle. Many International Sports Federations (IF) are eager to get on the sports program of the Games, to be part of the big show. Cricket now wants to compete in the Olympic Games and cricketing nations around the world are being approached to add their voices.

Cricket was on the schedule of the Commonwealth Games when Kuala Lumpur hosted the men-only multi-sport event in 1988 on the one-day format. However, it wasn’t until last year, when Birmingham, England hosted the Games, that the sport was taken up again, using the T20 format and for women only. The hope is that the ICC can eventually convince the Commonwealth Games Federation to include the short version, T20, for men and women.

Interesting developments

While some cricketing nations have long had an interest in getting the sport on the sports program of the Olympic Games, there was not enough commitment from the entire cricket brotherhood to support this. In any case, the IOC didn’t seem interested in more team sports as it tried to limit the number of athletes at any edition of the Summer Olympics. Times have changed since then and so has the IOC approach to their Games, especially given the changing dynamics of international sport, the rapid changes in digital communication technology applicable to sport and the interests of young people all over the world. world.

The IOC has also adopted a new perspective that allows host cities of the Olympic Games to add to the sports program a limited number of sports that have huge appeal to the local population and that might otherwise not have been included. That’s how Baseball/Softball was part of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which were held in 2021 instead of 2020 due to covid.

Softball was included in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, USA and remained on the schedule until it was dropped after the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.

Baseball was included in the Olympic Games in Barcelona, ​​Spain in 1992 and remained until it was officially removed from the program of the Games after the 2008 Games.

In an effort to get back on the sports program of the Summer Olympic Games, Baseball and Softball forged one international federation instead of two separate entities. This did not change the position of the IOC to bring the joint sport of Baseball/Softball back into the sports program.

Although the Japanese added the sport to the 2021 Games, it has not been included in the Paris 2024 schedule, but is expected to be one of the additional sports in Los Angles 2028.

The ICC campaign

In 2021, the ICC established an Olympic Working Group to explore the possibility of creating an IOC approach to the sport’s viability for the evolving Summer Olympics.

The main goal at this stage is to get cricket on the Los Angeles Olympics program in 2028 and be sufficiently impressive and attractive globally to become a permanent fixture on the sports program of the future.

In 2021, the ICC announced its Global Growth Strategy, identifying six (6) key strategic priorities, including the Olympic Games and the goal of becoming an Olympic sport in 2028 and 2032.

The ICC believes that the inclusion of cricket in the Olympic program will bring immeasurable benefits to both the sport and the international Olympic Movement. Considering that the Olympics offers arguably the largest sporting stage in the world, getting on board will allow many more people around the world to get to know the sport and interest would be stimulated.

The tremendous growth and continued expansion of the incomparable Indian Premier League and the level of interest, appeal and involvement it has generated in an ever-increasing number of countries.

Like most sports, cricket is trying to maintain mass appeal and expand its development trajectory to convince the Olympic fraternity that including the sport permanently on the sports program would be a worthwhile investment.

As far as the ICC is concerned, the increased interest in the shorter version of the game could be the best chance to get on the sports program of the Summer Olympics.

Support the Caribbean

Like other regions of the ICC, the West Indies is expected to support the strategic advocacy of its parent international organization. But it is also very important that other regional sports organizations join the list of supporters for the inclusion of sports in the Olympic program.

The president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), the author of this column, has given his organizations support for the cause. The pledge reads,

The sport of cricket is closely intertwined with the historical and socio-cultural fabric of what is now popularly known worldwide as Caribbean culture. Many renowned scholars and sports journalists around the world have stated that the Caribbean peoples’ approach to cricket led to the creation of a regional unified West Indies cricket team. This team has been and has been called the embodiment of our collective aspirations, hopes and dreams, and is one of the finest examples of regional integration, cooperation and cohesion demonstrated through sport in every part of the world.

Whatever our fortune in cricket matches anywhere in the world, the peoples of the Caribbean and our global diaspora continue to insist that the West Indies Cricket team is truly representative of us and stands for us. The region has produced outstanding players in every aspect of the game and at times they have risen to the top of the sport, proving to be extremely talented and capable of achieving monumental successes against other highly legitimate world class opponents.

The Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), which it is my pleasure and responsibility to lead at this time, is well aware that the sport of cricket was once considered sufficiently entertaining and in keeping with the ideals of the founders of the Olympic Games and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Cricket was included in the second edition of the sports program of the Olympic Games, held in London, England in 1900, but unfortunately it has not been included since.

The Olympic Games support a transformative and flexible model of change and evolution. The IOC continues to try to keep pace with the dynamic changes in society, and more specifically with those driven by emerging young generations. There is a drive to maintain excitement, entertainment and relevance while preserving a system of values ​​that positively impact youth and our global future. In responding to today’s youth, Cricket has therefore adapted to the point where it feels appropriate to re-enter the Summer Olympics sports program at this time and Los Angeles 2028 provides an excellent opportunity to do so in style.

On behalf of the Caribbean Association of the National Olympic Committee, I am pleased to give our full support to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) campaign to include cricket in the sports program of the Olympic Games for Los Angeles. Angeles 2028.

We are convinced that the inclusion of sport in the program will have far-reaching consequences for the development of sport, youth and peaceful communities in our region. Moreover, cricket is growing globally, attracting more interest and strengthening its popularity and commercial standing on many media platforms.

The T20 format, in particular, has offered a distinct appeal to both men and women. The competition format is compact and exciting, delivering fast results in a relatively short time, all of which are ideal for a multi-sport game tournament that focuses on innovation, entertainment and universal engagement to promote peace and solidarity.

While the Caribbean and the United States will jointly be the world’s top hosts in the Mens T20 World Cup in 2024, laying the groundwork for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games sports program and the plethora of global benefits, prestige and impact for LA28 and the Olympic Movement wider. This sport promises to attract more than a billion cricket fans to the Olympics, open up new sporting and commercial markets around the world, introduce new Olympic traditions to new regions and bring new countries onto the medal table. Simply put, cricket promises an incredible expansion of the scope of Olympism and Olympic values.

Coming aboard

While we may have our personal feelings about the ups and downs of the West Indies team, we shouldn’t let that stop us from lending our support to the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics.

Since the Olympics are about national teams, the inclusion of the sport in the sports program would mean that there cannot be a West Indies team. There can only be national teams. This opens up opportunities for the various Caribbean Island States with National Olympic Committees to compete for places in accordance with the existing qualification system.

Representation from individual countries will also generate more interest in the sport among the young people of the Caribbean who might not otherwise come to the Olympics as participants.

The sport needs a fresh injection of interest and many hope that this could be one of the key features of the work undertaken under Cricket West Indies new President Vincentian, Kishore Shallow. For us from the Caribbean, cricket is a sport that we used to facilitate the political transformation of our respective countries. We have been engaged in Liberation Cricket, as Beckles and Stoddard have called one of the masterpieces of the written history of our Caribbean peoples.

Now let’s move on to the next chapter in our use of cricket to take our people even higher up the totem pole.