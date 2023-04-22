Sports
Louisville Football’s Spring Game, big visits, more
Tonight will be the first look at Louisville’s new football team. Recently hired Jeff Brohm has done a phenomenal job of enthusing this fan base and filling the roster with talent in the short time he has been at the helm of the program.
He convinced four-star quarterback and Class of 2023 award Pierce Clarkson to remain committed to the University of Louisville and also prayed that Jackson State would transfer Kevin Coleman from the clutches of former Louisville Bat Deion Sanders.
Those are just two of the new additions fans can see on the field tonight, and it looks like he’s not done adding to this roster just yet. A few areas that are needed are tight end, linebacker, and offensive line.
But that will be a focus for another day, because tonight is the spring game for the Louisville football team. Here’s how you can watch it:
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- When:7:00 PM
- Network: ACCNX
The ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) is available to viewers with a pay TV subscription and can also be found on the ESPN app. Unfortunately, it’s not free to watch, but can be accessed through a free trial with Hulu + Live TV, Sling, or YouTube TV. If you already have access to the ACC Network, you have access to ACC Network Tools (ACCNX).
Of course you can also watch the match live in the stadium. And when you do, you might see some high-level recruits roaming around. Most notably KJ Bolden, who is a five-star recruit and the number 1 safety in the nation for the Class of 2024.
Five-Star Plus+ safety KJ Bolden will be in Louisville on Friday for the Cardinals spring game⭐️
Read: https://t.co/qFW0WjqGIv pic.twitter.com/WulfFRWzaz
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 20, 2023
How important it is that TJ Capers is on campus this weekend while KJ Bolden is in town.
Borderline five-star edge rusher TJ Capers will also be in town for the Spring Game tonight, confirmed by the Cardinal Authority’s Michael McCammon.
Another big visitor went to Louisville this weekend…#FlyVille #GoCards https://t.co/imEPbvSt95
— Michael McCammon (@mmichael20) April 19, 2023
This is important because TJ Capers is currently the highest-rated defensive player to ever commit to the Cardinals, according to 247Sports. Heading into his senior year of high school this fall, he decided to commit to Louisville before his final high school season.
TJ Capers is the No. 4 overall edge rusher in the nation for the class of 2024, and KJ Bolden is the No. 1 overall safety in the nation for the class of 2024. So the high level talent is there for both recruits, and since the University of Louisville is not a typical “blue-blood” football program, it’s extremely important that TJ Capers be there while KJ Bolden is there.
Not only because the two can talk to each other, leaving the door open for Capers to show Bolden why he chose the Cardinals over almost any program in the country, but also because if Bolden goes against the grain and loves what he in Louisville, the two would immediately create a formidable defense based on their talents alone.
The value of having three former St. John Bosco players on the roster, as Marcelles Williams will be in town this weekend.
Another huge defensive talent who will be on campus this weekend is five-star defenseman Marcelles Williams, the No. 9 overall cornerback in the country for the class of 2024. Williams has several connections to Louisville as his former teammates Pierce Clarkson, Aaron Williams and Jahlil McClain have all chosen to call Louisville their home.
I’ll be at the spring game in Louisville this Friday! #flyville🦅 @GregBiggins @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @CoachSteveEllis @steveclarkson pic.twitter.com/k58SweZM5j
— Marcelles Williams (@cellesthegreat1) April 19, 2023
So in his case, he can see what his former teammates saw in Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals and he also has the potential to also go against the grain and favor the Cardinals over typical blue blood football programs.
Both Marcelles Williams and KJ Bolden are from California, which has become a serious pipeline for the University of Louisville along with South Florida. Seven of the new freshmen in the Class of 2023 are from California or South Florida, so Louisville clearly has something to offer recruits from both backgrounds.
It’ll be fun to see them in town this weekend and speaks volumes about what Jeff Brohm is building here if players of that caliber want to take time out of their busy recruiting schedules to see what he’s up to in Louisville, Kentucky .
