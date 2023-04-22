For siblings Emma and Alex Vlasic, pro hockey has created a very special bond

It was as usual in the Vlasic household.

During the early months of the 2020 pandemic, all three siblings, Eric, the eldest, Emma, ​​the middle child, and Alex, the youngest, all lived under the same roof again with their parents, John and Tara, in Wilmette, sick. It had been about five years since that happened consistently. And just like during their childhood, hockey was at the forefront for the siblings.

The trio took hockey seriously growing up, but their passion and dedication to the sport had increased even since then. Especially for Emma and Alex, the sport had become part of their livelihood. Emma, ​​who had been a captain at Yale, played professionally for the Connecticut Whale, and Alex had been drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019 and played at Boston University. Alex has since signed with the Blackhawks and is one of their top prospects.

As much as the pandemic put their lives on hold (Emma also works for an investment research firm and her office was temporarily closed), it did provide them with the opportunity to return home, enjoy each other’s company and train together in preparation for when their hockey game was due to start. careers resumed.

We trained in the basement and put the music on, and I think (Alex) was still getting workouts from BU, so we’d do his BU workouts, said Emma, ​​26. I think my father managed to get us these two cinder blocks. In those days it was difficult to get dumbbells. It was difficult to get exercise equipment. So we’d go to the local school parking lot, and we’d pretend to be farmers carrying the cinder blocks, and we’d do car pushes, trying to simulate sled pushes. We put the car in neutral. Eric would do that with us too, so it was like the three of us pushing the car in the parking lot, doing stations and tracks and stuff.

It certainly wasn’t ideal, but now the family wouldn’t trade that time for anything.

Of course, despite what happened in the world, I think it was a good time, looking back a little bit on the three of us being together, Emma said. Alex and I kind of trained together and did his BU workouts and having that time as a family was actually a short break from normal society.

Alex remembers it that way too. He appreciated that Emma was there to push him. She was already a pro and he wanted to get there.

She restrained me several times, Alex said. There are days when you just don’t feel like going, and it’s definitely (harder) when you don’t have a gym and a trainer waiting for you. So it’s kind of up to your own standard of how you want to train. And she dragged me on a Sunday or Saturday or whatever, I didn’t feel like going for the cardio or anything. So she kept me in check, which I’m super thankful for.



Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic. (Matt Marton/USA Today)

John described Emma as the boss of the three siblings.

She’s a real hard ass, John said of his daughter. She would run the practices there. And when Alex started to join in, he’d be taped and he’d eat it.

Emma laughed at the description, but also agreed.

Yeah, I’d say I was the one who rallied the troops and brought everyone out, whether it was on the ice or even the summers, like pulling Alex out of bed to go do sprints or whatever it was, Emma said. I feel like I don’t know, I just like to do those things and other sports outside that we would do. But yeah, I just feel like I naturally fell into that role.

The Vlasic siblings would play other sports, but it was Emma’s personal passion for hockey that led them all to the one sport. It didn’t hurt that John grew up in suburban Montreal, playing the game and loving it too. He was more than happy to build them an ice skating rink in their backyard.

All three siblings made up their specific games on that backyard ice rink and even performed their own drills. Here Emma started to develop her skills as an attacker, Alex as a defender and Eric as a goalkeeper. Eric has played goalie for the Blackhawks Special Hockey program over the years.

When they were kids, Emma was someone Alex looked up to, literally and figuratively. It was only later that Alex, who is almost five years younger than Emma, ​​went down to his current height of six feet.

She was always taller than me, Alex said. She was always better than me. I started to mature pretty quickly once I forgot what age, but that was kind of a turning point when I started to compete with her. It was fun. We would always fight it out. Those were good memories, just the two of us competing for the best dog in our household.

Emma spent much of her childhood on the ice competing against the boys in her family and elsewhere. It wasn’t until she was 14 that she began playing girls exclusively with the Chicago Young Americans AAA program. That led to playing at Yale, where she became even more committed to the game.

After playing a small role as a freshman, Emma was driven to get more ice time and opportunities. She did the job in the off-season, then came back as a sophomore and proved she deserved that opportunity. Her role grew every year from then on. As a junior, she produced 11 goals and six assists in 31 games. As a senior, she was named captain and had eight goals and nine assists in 29 games.

I loved the game growing up but even I would say, really in college it was another level for me where I realized how much I just love working out I love everything that comes with it said Emma . And being a professional in college, of course, we were treated really well and had a great experience at Yale, and that’s really where I wanted to take it to another level. That’s a big reason that when my four years were up, I certainly wasn’t ready to hang them.

Emma decided to take up professional hockey after her studies, but that brought its own challenges. Playing professionally wasn’t enough to live on, so she had to balance a full-time job with a hockey career. That meant she had to hit the ice at 9 p.m. and get up at 6 a.m. for her other job. Her weekends are devoted to games in Connecticut or on the road. She sleeps much less during the hockey season.

Emma recently completed her fourth season with the Whale. She has been an alternate captain for the past two seasons. With the time commitment for the team changing next season, she was unsure if she would continue playing.



Emma Vlasic with the Connecticut whale. (Heather Pollock / Connecticut whale)

Alex knows he’s right with the Blackhawks in the NHL or even if he’s in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs. That’s easy to understand when he hears what Emma goes through as a professional.

It certainly puts everything in perspective, Alex said on a recent call to the Blackhawks. She wants to play the sport she loves, but at the same time it’s hard. She must have another job. Shell gets back quite late and has to get up at five or six, so it’s certainly not ideal. But she will do anything for what she loves and for the sport she loves. So it’s definitely super motivating for me. It makes me realize how lucky I am to play a sport and then feel comfortable.

Alex has used Emma as a guide and motivator throughout his career. Whether he played for the Chicago Mission AAA Program, the US National Team Development Program, Boston University or now the Blackhawks, he has turned to his older sister for advice. He’s done the work to blaze his own path, but he owes her a lot.

For the entire Vlasic family, having Alex drafted by the hometown Blackhawks was special. The family went to Blackhawks games when the kids were growing up, and Alex would soon play with players like Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, whom they’ve cheered for over the years. The design was an unforgettable experience for all of them, but Emma was especially honored by what Alex said about her there.

Growing up, I’d like to think I was someone he could look up to. I tried to be that role model in the sense of just working hard and having a good attitude in whatever you do, Emma said. Something that was pretty cool for me just when he got called up there was obviously a lot of guys talking about their brothers and dads and Alex had that too but to get him to talk about a sister that he could look up to I think that that was special to me and something that really stood out that maybe not many people could really relate to or talk about. So I think it’s important for him to see that from a professional women’s hockey player as well and kind of growing up for both of us to be at the top of our respective careers. So from that perspective, it’s pretty cool.

Alex now also remains impressed with Emma.

Just her work ethic, I think that’s the biggest thing that separates her from other people I know how hard she dedicates herself to the game, said Alex. She’s always asking me questions about what I’m doing, just to see if there’s something she’s not doing that maybe she should be doing, whether it’s diet or a certain number of hours of sleep. But she’s always looking for the one who has the best interests of the competition, which I think is a super asset to have if you play professional sports.

As they get older, Emma and Alex have become closer and use each other as a sounding board. They may have different experiences with professional hockey, but they still play the same sport at the highest level.

Unfortunately, due to their busy schedules, they rarely see each other play in person, but they always stream the others’ games and check in via texts or phone calls. They have become each other’s support system. As they also say, they are each other’s biggest fans.

We kind of feed each other, whether it’s hockey or just life in general, we check in once a week, see how each other is doing and offer advice whether we’re having problems or not, Alex said. She is one of the first calls I make when I get good news or bad news or whatever. I like to keep her involved in my life and she does the same so we were very close.

Added Emma, ​​it’s such a big part of our family dynamic and something that has always been very special to all of us. And I think just the support we have for each other is very special. I’m just excited to see what Alex continues to do here.

(Top photo courtesy of the Vlasic family)