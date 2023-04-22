News coming soon… | Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy





Hello friends, Later tonight I will be making an announcement about changes to the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy. Before I do, I want to thank a lot of people who have helped with our success! Staff

Thank you Blake Cottrell, Senura Silva, Tim Detwiler, Chance Friend, Jeff Yamada, Caleb Wright, Steve Graber, Seth Pech, Joe Detwiler, Mathew Chamblee, Ethan Alexander and Mark Hendricks and many others who work so hard to make great programs! Volunteers

Thanks to Letty, Joe, Doyle, Tammy, Ed, Jeff, Julia, Josiah, Caleb, Jadon and many others who helped so much! sponsor

Thanks to Nittaku, Paddle Palace, Power Pong, Residence Inn By Marriott, Asian American Coalition of Ohio and Presper Financial Architects for supporting us with the best equipment! Parents

Thanks to the many supportive parents who cheer me and the other coaches on a daily basis and have volunteered many hours to support our players and programs! Table tennis community

Thanks to so many of you who attended our tournaments, camps, daily practices, competitions and more! My family

Thanks to my in-laws, my parents, my wife Heather, and our children Fiona, Kenzie, Titus, Phoebe, Abby, Sophia, Silas, and Ezra for their daily prayers, words of encouragement, and thousands of volunteer hours! My saviour

Most of all thanks to Jesus Christ. He gives me the hope of eternal life and a reason to live and do all things for His glory.

1 Peter 1:3-6

Blessed by the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to his abundant mercy has begotten us to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance incorruptible and undefiled and imperishable, reserved in heaven for you, who is kept by the power of God through faith for salvation ready to be revealed in the last time. Donors

Thanks to our donors Barbara, Ralph, Flint, Aydin, Darren, Godhawani Family, Mina, Jack, Lisa, Charles, Vinay, Presper Financial Architects, Vishal, Jiri, Canton TT Club, Laura, Yahao, Angie, Joe, Angela, Ondrej , Jay, Anish, NCTTA, Ed, Clark, Summit, Greg, John, Jose, David, Wei, Greg, Lavern, Brian, Evan, Phat, Zach, Charlie, Sasikanth, Shenouda, Pat, Illya, Santiago, AITTA, Blake , Julia, Asamu, Sameh, Pittsburgh Oakland TT, Paul, Justin, Mike, Tim, Realm of the Reptile LLC, Lifeng, Scott, Danny, Aaron, Clark, Habib, Royce, Hung, Arcot, Li, Jeannine, Mina, Simon , Letty, Vlad, Sanjay, Marco, Liam, Xing, Iyad, Ron, Ross, Zelko, Hima, Jarvis, Amanda, Gary, Roy, Arindam and many other donors and many other anonymous donors. The success of the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy has been a team effort! I just want you to know how much I value and appreciate you! Update coming soon…

Samson Dubina

