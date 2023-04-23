History of the ICC Cricket World Cup





ICC Cricket World Cup History | ICC CWC History The ICC Cricket World Cup is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated cricket tournaments in the world. Held every four years, it features the best cricketing countries from around the world. The tournament has a rich history and has been the scene of some of the most memorable moments in cricket history. The first Cricket World Cup was held in England in 1975. The tournament consisted of eight teams: Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies and East Africa. The West Indies emerged as the winners of the inaugural tournament, defeating Australia in the final. 1979 ICC Cricket World Cup During the 1979 World Cup, which was also held in England, the West Indies became champions again. The tournament expanded to nine teams, with Canada making their debut in the competition. The West Indies defeated England in the final to lift the trophy. 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup The 1983 World Cup, again held in England, was a major shock as India beat the West Indies in the final to win their first ever World Cup. Eight teams took part in the tournament, with Zimbabwe making their debut in the competition. 1987 ICC Cricket World Cup The 1987 World Cup, held in India and Pakistan, saw Australia become champions for the first time. The tournament was expanded to nine teams, with the addition of Zimbabwe again. 1992 ICC Cricket World Cup In the 1992 World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, Pakistan became champions for the first time. The tournament expanded to nine teams, with the addition of the United Arab Emirates. 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup During the 1996 World Cup, held in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka became champions for the first time. The tournament was expanded to 12 teams, with the addition of the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and Kenya. 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup In the 1999 World Cup, held in England, Australia again emerged as champions. The tournament expanded to 12 teams, with the addition of Bangladesh and Scotland. 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup During the 2003 World Cup, held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya, Australia won the tournament for the third time. The tournament consisted of 14 teams, with the addition of Namibia and Canada. 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup In the 2007 World Cup, held in the West Indies, Australia won the tournament for the fourth time. The tournament consisted of 16 teams, with the addition of Bermuda and the Netherlands. 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup During the 2011 World Cup, held in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, India won the tournament for the second time. The tournament featured 14 teams, with the return of Kenya and the addition of Canada. 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup During the 2015 World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, Australia won the tournament for the fifth time. The tournament featured 14 teams, with the return of Afghanistan and the addition of Scotland and the United Arab Emirates. 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup During the 2019 World Cup, held in England and Wales, England won the tournament for the first time. The tournament featured 10 teams, with the qualifying round elimination and the return of the single-round-robin format. In short, the ICC Cricket World Cup has a rich history and has witnessed some of the greatest moments in cricket history. The tournament has evolved over time, with format changes and the addition of new teams. The World Cup remains a highly anticipated event and fans around the world eagerly await the next edition of this prestigious tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/04/icc-cricket-world-cup-history.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos