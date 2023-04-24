THREE-PEAT: IUP Women’s Tennis Takes Third Consecutive Conference Crown





Next game: vs. NCAA Atlantic Regional 5/1/2023 | To be determined Be able to. 01 (Mon) / TBA in return for NCAA Atlantic Regional History BLOOMSBURG, Pa. For the third straight season, the IUP women’s tennis team won the conference title, defeating Slippery Rock 4-1 at the 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournament championship at Bloomsburg University. It is the second straight season the Crimson Hawks have defeated Slippery Rock in the Conference Championship game, by an identical 4-1 margin. The win means an automatic bid for the Division II NCAA Championship, which begins May 1-2 with regional play. IUP has virtually guaranteed a home game at the opening round of the Atlantic Region Tournament, which ranks second in the final regional rankings at the end of the regular season. This is the fifth all-time PSAC title for the IUP women’s tennis program, all since 2017. The Hawks also went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018. Sunday’s win was the 13th overall of the season for the Crimson Hawks and the sixth in a row dating back to early April. IUP also got its second win of the season against Slippery Rock, beating SRU indoors in late March by a 4-3 scoreline with a limited lineup. Katy Graydon took the game for IUP at No. 4 singles, earning PSAC Tournament MVP honors. Graydon defeated Nuria Martin Lopez by scores of 7-5 and 6-3. IUP held on for the important double with Graydon and Caroline Kirchtag the doubles opened with a 6-2 win. Natalie Kmoskova And Joanna Stralk followed up No. 2 doubles with a 6–4 win against G. del Val del Toro and Nuria Martin Lopez. In singles action, Slippery Rock tied the score to one with a victory over the No. 2 flight. IUP regained the lead as Lydia Vlachou recorded a 6–4, 7–5 No. 5 singles win against Tina Slovak. Stralka fought for an extended win in the first set 7-6 (7-3) before taking control with a 6-2 victory in the No. 3 singles flight. Graydon capped off the win with her decisive triumph. Next one The NCAA DII Women’s Tennis Selection Show airs Monday, April 24 at 8:30 PM ET on NCAA.com. A link to the show will be on the front page of NCAA.com. To follow For up-to-date information, visit IUPAthletics.com and follow IUP Women’s Tennis on Twitter @IUPCrimsonHawk and @IUPtennis.

