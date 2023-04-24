Human brain reacts differently to table tennis matches against human and machine opponents





Researchers at the University of Florida have found that table tennis players’ brains react differently when they play against human opponents than against machine opponents. The studyled by graduate student Amanda Studnicki and her advisor, Daniel Ferris, a professor of biomedical engineering, sought to understand how our brains respond to the demands of fast-paced sports like table tennis and how opponent choice influences this response. Ferris explained the importance of the research: “People’s interactions with robots will be different than when they interact with other people. Our long-term goal is to try to understand how the brain responds to these differences.” Investigating the neuroscience behind sports performance The performance of the brain during sports activities has been a subject of interest to researchers for many years. In complex, fast-paced sports such as table tennis, understanding how the brain processes information and controls movement can provide valuable insights for sports training and the development of more effective training methods. This research also has implications for the future of human-robot interactions as robots become increasingly common and advanced in various aspects of human life. Understanding the brain’s response to robotic counterparts could help make artificial companions more naturalistic and improve their integration into our daily lives. To examine the brain’s response during table tennis matches, Studnicki and Ferris used a brain scan cap with 240 electrodes. This allowed them to focus on the parieto-occipital cortex, the area responsible for converting sensory information into movement. They recorded players’ brain activity as they played against both human opponents and a ball-serving machine. Studnicki said, “We wanted to understand how it worked for complex movements like tracking a ball in space and intercepting it, and table tennis was perfect for this.” Synchronization versus desynchronization: the brain’s response to different adversaries The researchers noticed that when they played against another human, players’ neurons acted in unison and showed synchronization. In contrast, when playing against a ball-serving machine, the neurons in their brains were misaligned, leading to desynchronization. Ferris explained the difference: “If we have 100,000 people in a football stadium and they all cheer together, it’s like synchronization in the brain, which is a sign that the brain is relaxed. If we have those same 100,000 people, but they’re all talking to their friends, they’re busy but out of sync. In many cases, that desynchronization is an indication that the brain is doing a lot of calculations instead of sitting still and doing nothing. The team suspects that players’ brains were more active while waiting for robotic services, because machines don’t give clues as to what to do next. This difference in brain processing suggests that training with a machine may not provide the same experience as playing against a real opponent. The future of machine-assisted sports training While the study highlights the differences in brain activity when confronted with human and machine opponents, it doesn’t negate the value of machine-assisted training. Studnicki believes that machines will continue to play an important role in sports training: “I still see a lot of value in exercising with a machine. But I think machines will evolve in the next 10 or 20 years, and we could see more naturalistic behaviors for players to practice against. As technology advances, it is likely that machines will become more capable of mimicking human behavior and provide more realistic training experiences. By understanding the nuances of human brain activity in response to various adversaries, researchers can contribute to the development of more effective training methods and

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unite.ai/human-brain-reacts-differently-to-table-tennis-matches-against-human-and-machine-opponents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos