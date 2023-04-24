Glenn Maxwell lights up cricket world with ‘incredible’ rendering in IPL

Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s great form continued in a sensational victory for RCB in the IPL. Photo: Getty

Glenn Maxwell has cemented his status as one of the key members of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after spearheading his side’s seven-way victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. The Australian cricket star won his second half-century of the week to lead his side to a crucial victory and provide further evidence that he suffered a terrible injury at the end of last year.

Maxwell had to undergo a long rehabilitation from the broken leg he suffered last November in a freak accident at a birthday party. The all-rounder has rediscovered a vintage form in this edition of the IPL, with his reckless 77 off just 44 balls reminiscent of the grand and confident Maxwell of yesteryear.

The 34-year-old has cracked three fast half-centuries in his last five innings to provide a timely reminder of his importance to an RCB side trying to break into the IPL’s top-four. ‘The Big Show’ raced to his 16th IPL half-century with just 27 balls after beating Jason Holder for six straight halfway through the RCB innings.

The Aussie looked like a good bet to push past his league best of 95 and claim his first IPL ton as he clattered six fours and four sixes. He even missed an unorthodox slog from Ravichandran Ashwin who unbelievably still flew for six.

After making 127 with captain Faf du Plessis – the league’s top scorer (405 runs), who was brilliantly knocked out by Yashasvi Jaiswal for 62 – Maxwell was left furious with himself as a substitution from Ashwin went straight to Holder on point . It was an unfortunate end to a superb innings by Maxwell that stunned the cricketing world.

The way Maxi came out and hit was incredible, said Virat Kohli of his RCB teammate. He took the game away from the opponent in the space of four overs. And then Faf (du Plessis) followed, their collaboration was just great. One of the best counterattack partnerships I’ve seen, especially given the circumstances.”

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis lead the way for RCB

Despite RCB coming in just under 200 at 9-189, Maxwell’s contribution still proved critical as Rajasthan never quite recovered from the shock of a second ball rejection from Jos Buttler in their pursuit. They eventually fell just short at 6-182 despite Devdutt Padikkal’s half-century and Dhruv Jurel’s dying unbeaten 34 from 16 deliveries.

Maxwell wasn’t as effective with the ball after 25 runs off his two overs. However, the experienced all-rounder has now brought his total to 253 points in seven innings with the bat.

Crucially, the big-hit Aussie has scored his runs with a blistering 188.80 batting percentage, the second-best of the top 20 scorers. His 23 sixes have also only been bettered by du Plessis’s 25 throughout the season.

The large home crowd was left thrilled and made up for the big disappointment of their day – Kohli fell for a golden duck on the very first ball of the day, caught by lbw New Zealand speedy Trent Boult for his 100th IPL wicket.

In the later match of the day at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, Chennai Super Kings piled 4-235, the league’s highest score so far this season, on their way to beating the home Knight Riders (8-168) by 49 runs and on its way to the top of the IPL table. Ajinkya Rahane, the only top-20 batter to score faster than Maxwell, hit 71 out of 29 pitches.

Shivam Dube added a 21-ball 50 and New Zealander Devon Conway recorded his fourth consecutive half century (56 off 40 balls) to lead Chennai to victory. In reply, even Jason Roy’s 26-ball 61 and Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 53-of-33 couldn’t get the home side near the mark as Chennai secured their fifth win in seven games.

with AAP

