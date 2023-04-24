Buy Bulldogs tickets

As college football season approaches, teams across the country hold their annual spring games to give fans a glimpse of what’s to come in the fall. While the games themselves may not be that important, they provide schools with a chance to showcase their talent and give fans a chance to see their team in action.

They also provide the opportunity to brag about visitor numbers. This year, back-to-back champion Georgia attracted 54,000 fans. That’s what attendance was limited to due to construction at Sanford Stadium.

But it’s not just the Bulldogs that draw crowds. Programs back in the national spotlight, such as TennesseeFSU and South Carolina also saw strong turnout. Colorado even had big numbers thanks to the excitement surrounding his new head coach Deion Sanders.

Here’s a rundown of the biggest spring attendances, with each school’s national title odds via BetMGM:

12

Seminoles of the state of Florida

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Spring game attendance: 33,107

Chances of the national title 2023: +2,000

11

USC Trojans

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Spring game attendance: 33,427

Chances of the national title 2023: +1,400

(Trojan horses)

10

Colorado buffaloes

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Spring game attendance: 47,277

Chances of the national title 2023: +25,000

9

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Spring game attendance: 50,000

Chances of the national title 2023: +1,800

(Clemson wire)

8

South Carolina Gamecocks

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Spring game attendance: 51,000

Chances of the national title 2023: +15,000

7

Georgian bulldogs

Syndication: Online Athens

Spring game attendance: 54,000

Chances of the national title 2023: +225

6

Oklahoma earlier

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Spring game attendance: 54,409

Chances of the national title 2023: +6,600

(Rather thread)

5

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Spring game attendance: 58,473

Chances of the national title 2023: +3,000

(Full of wire)

4

Alabama crimson tide

Gary Cosby – USA TODAY Sports

Spring game attendance: 58,710

Chances of the national title 2023: +500

(Roll Tide Wire)

3

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Spring game attendance: 66,045

Chances of the national title 2023: +30,000

(Cornhusker’s thread)

2

Penn State Nittany Lions

Syndication: York Daily Record

Spring game attendance: 68,000

Chances of the national title 2023: +2,500

(Nittany Lions thread)

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Scheller – The Columbus Dispatch

Spring game attendance: 75,122

Chances of the national title 2023: +600

(Buckeye’s wire)