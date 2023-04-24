Sports
News | Ice Hockey Australia
A stellar performance from Great Britain’s goalkeepers spoiled Jake Whetton’s 250th game and Joel Rintala’s debut as the Kookaburras finished on the wrong side of a 2-1 tie in their FIH Pro League match in Christchurch this afternoon.
Ky Willott’s sixth international goal gave the Kookaburras a dream start in the 10th minute, but Great Britain hit back just before quarter-time before taking the lead in the 22nd minute.
Despite winning the penalty corner 6-4 and finishing with a flurry, the Kookaburras were unable to pass Great Britain’s substitute goalkeeper Oliver Payne in the second half as the Brits continued their unbeaten run in this FIH Pro League season held.
Rintala came painfully close to scoring in the opening five minutes of his first international with a well-aimed drag, but it was stopped by James Mazarelo in Great Britain’s goal.
Daniel Beale threw himself on the rebound, but again Mazarelo came to the aid of Great Britain.
At the other end, the returning Andrew Charter made a save low to his right from Britain’s first penalty corner.
Beale and Ben Staines then combined to create a chance for Willott and the sharpshooter finished superbly at the near post from close range to break the deadlock.
The Kookaburras’ joy was short lived as Sam Ward fired a drag flick straight through Charter’s legs to make it 1-1.
Hayden Beltz shot hard from just inside the D early in the second quarter, but again Mazarelo managed to keep the ball out.
The high level of feeling in the game was highlighted when Eddie Ockenden tangled with Ward as both teams refused to step back.
Great Britain then had their noses up when Ward’s presence proved to be enough of a distraction to see Lee Morton’s reverse stick cross take a deflection into the net.
Willott went millimeters after covering a brilliant Kookaburra move initiated and crafted by Jake Harvie, but his final shot rattled the post.
A targeted drag from Jack Welch was saved by Payne as the Kookaburras continued to question Britain’s defence.
With time running out, Head Coach Colin Batch removed Charter with three minutes left to give the Kookaburras a numerical outfield advantage.
Another well-executed Rintala drag flick was again stopped by Payne, before the Queensland debutant had one last chance to make it a memorable day as the Kookaburras won a penalty corner with three seconds left.
However, Payne again came to Britain’s aid with a sharp reflex, saving the low, hard drag that was aimed right at the
The Kookaburras now look forward to a clash against New Zealand on Anzac Day.
“Britain are always a tough opponent… we knew they were going to play mark and full press, we knew it was going to be an intense game and we just fell a little short today,” said Beale, the team’s captain .
“We had good chances to score, some corners were off target or saved, so we are disappointed, but we will go back and see how we can improve.”
“Playing against New Zealand on Anzac Day is very special. It is clearly a day that means a lot to both countries, so we will do everything we can to win on Tuesday.”
The FIH Pro League series in Christchurch airs on FOX Sports and Kayo.
Match details
Kookaburras 1 (Willot 10′)
Great Britain 2 (Division 14′, Morton 22′)
@ Fountains Hockey Stadium, Christchurch
Kookaburras: 4.Jake Harvie, 10.Josh Beltz, 11.Eddie Ockenden, 12.Jake Whetton, 15.Jayden Atkinson, 16.Tim Howard, 17.Aran Zalewski, 19.Craig Marais, 20.Ky Willott, 21.Jack Welch, 23.Daniel Beale (c), 26.James Collins, 27.Joel Rintala, 30.Andrew Charter (gk), 33.Hayden Beltz, 36.Anand Gupte, 44.Ben Staines
Unused substitute: 8.Johan Durst (gk)
|
