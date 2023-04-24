



Today is Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday: As cricketing legend turns 50, here are 10 interesting facts about ‘God of Cricket’ Photo: PTI Today is Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday: Sachin Tendulkar has amassed a record of 100 centuries in all formats, earning him the title of “God of Cricket” and the worship of an entire nation. With a remarkable total of 34,357 runs scored in multiple formats, Sachin was able to make a strong case for immortality based on his achievements in the sport. Sachin Tendulkar’s Birthday Today: Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About ‘God Of Cricket’ 1) Wankhede, where Tendulkar played his 200th Test, may be his soul, but Eden Gardens, where he played his 199th match, remains one of his favorite grounds. Tendulkar the bowler became superstar when he bowled the epic final in the semi-final of the Hero Cup against South Africa in 1993. India managed to defend 195 by limiting the Proteas to 193/9 with Tendulkar just three runs got over in the 50th. 2) The former Pakistani captain, Inzamam ul Haq, had an interesting story to tell. His son Ibtisam was a big fan of Tendulkar. During the 2004 historical tour of Pakistan, Inzamam brought his school-aged son on an Indian practice session to introduce him to Tendulkar. 3) Tendulkar vs McGrath was the game that made Test cricket so lively. The two master operators gave their all when they went head to head. 4) Sachin Tendulkar was born on April 24, 1973 to a Marathi poet, novelist and man of letters Ramesh Tendulkar and Rajni, who worked in the insurance industry. 5) His elder brother Ajit identified his talent for the game and took him to coach Ramakant Achrekar, his guru, guide and mentor. Today is Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday: As cricketing legend turns 50, here are 10 interesting facts about ‘God of Cricket’ Photo : IANS 6) It is not clear who first used the term God of Cricket to describe him but credit is attached to him as the skin on his short body with fellow cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli who often refer to him by that sobriquet. 7) In an international career spanning 24 years, Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs for India in all formats. 8) He is the highest run getter in Test match cricket, amassing 15,921 runs in Tests and holds the records for most Test centuries (51) and most Test matches played (200). He has also recorded the most fours in the format (2058) and is the fastest cricketer to reach 15,000 test runs. 9) An outstanding batsman in his own right, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar are the most successful Test batting pair with over 20 century standings between them and 6,920 cumulative runs in partnerships. 10) The day Tendulkar retired, Virat Kohli donated his necklace, which was the memory of his father, to Tendulkar and sang “Tujh Mein Rabh Dikhta Hai” in Wankhede dressing room. (agencies)

