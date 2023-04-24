Sports
It feels like they need me
Last week, LJ Booker included Rutgers football in his top three alongside Duke and Virginia Tech. With a decision likely to come this summer, the class of 2024 luminary will likely see its recruitment run out.
Walker, a six-foot-tall athlete, is a three-star recruit ranked by Rivals as the No. 12 player in Virginia and the No. 90 wide receiver in the country.
Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have all received visits from Booker in the past month. Rutgers football is likely to get a visit, Booker said.
He said the work of a wide receiver coach Damier Shaw and the program’s efforts to make him feel wanted certainly did helped land Rutgers in its top three.
Because of the continued love they show me and my family, Booker told Rutgers Wire.
I receive maybe 20 letters a week, multiple checks from many staff members.
It really feels like they need me instead of wanting me.
The decision to narrow down his top three to Duke, Rutgers and Virginia Tech came as Walker eyed a possible decision this summer. All three programs, he said, will receive an official visit.
I decided to narrow it down because I realized my recruiting is shrinking in terms of getting offers, Walker said. And those were the three schools that felt most comfortable.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
