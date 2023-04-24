New goalkeeper for Boston Bruins v. Florida Panthers in Game 4?





Although it didn’t look like it based on his performance so far, the Boston Bruins goalkeeper Linus Ulmark has been through a number of things in this opening round playoff series against the Florida Panthers. And that could lead to a goalkeeper change in Game 4 this afternoon in Sunrise. Although Boston coach Jim Montgomery wouldn’t say who will start in Game 4, he did say they are considering giving Jeremy Swayman the start. Montgomery spoke from the team hotel on Saturday afternoon before his team trained in Coral Springs. There are thoughts of going with Jeremy, Montgomery said per Boston hockey now. Because, firstly, Jeremy is excellent and, secondly, after tomorrow’s game there are three days before the next one. So they went to the rink and when they come back we huddle with (goalkeeper coach Bob Essensa) and let me know. It all depends on how the man plays, who is in the net and where he is mentally and physically. We need to see where Linus is. We thought he played a good game, and he wasn’t overly taxed (in Game 3) in terms of the amount of time spent on us. Well, that’s true. Florida really didn’t put pressure on Ullmark in Game 3, so at least he should have a rest. On the other hand, Florida coach Paul Maurice didn’t say who would start Game 4, but it sounds like he’s leaning towards Alex Lyons go again. FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW Not many Boston fans knew who Ryan Lomberg was when this first round playoff series started, but they sure know who he is now. Lomberg has been Public Enemy No. 1 in Boston. The Panthers can’t go out with a loss today, but they still have to view Game 4 as a win-win situation.

Of Aaron Oakleaf And Jose Mahura out of the game and Brandon Montour ejected, the Panthers were down to three defensemen at the end of Game 3. While Ekblad skated and looked good on Saturday, the team still called up Lucas Carlsson from AHL Charlotte.

And out of the game and ejected, the Panthers were down to three defensemen at the end of Game 3. While Ekblad skated and looked good on Saturday, the team still called up from AHL Charlotte. Carlsson, if you haven’t noticed, this season set the Checkers on fire as he took them to a playoff series victory over Lehigh Valley last week.

The Panthers are waiting Sasha Barkov to break out offensively, but he's doing a lot of good things for Florida this series.

to break out offensively, but he’s doing a lot of good things for Florida this series. This playoff series between the Panthers and Bruins has gotten physical and it’s gotten pretty personal too, at least when it comes to the barbs thrown through Matthew Tkachuk late in the third period on Wednesday night.

There’s a ton of video from the past few days on the FHN YouTube channel, including postgame reaction from Paul Maurice, Gus Forsling And Sam Reinhart. There is also a practice bundle ( Anthony Duclair And Nick Neven ) things too.

To see all the videos, you can click on the embedded videos below or go directly to the FHN YouTube channel to see everything in one place. If you click subscribe (it's free) you'll know when new content comes out. NHL/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW Speaking of Boston Bruins and, who isn't these days Taylor Hall has chosen the right moment to hit his stride. The Panthers certainly noticed. FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1 BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) USA FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2) GAME 4 (Boston leads series 2-1) When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m

Sunday, 3:30 p.m Where: FLA Live arena, sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TNT

Bally Sports Florida, TNT Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers radio streaming: Sirius XM 932

Sirius XM 932 Regular season series (2-2 tie): @ Boston 5, Florida 3 (October 17) ; @ Florida 5, Boston 2 (November 23) ; @ Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec 19);@Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan 28)

@ ; @ ; @ Last season: Boston won 2-1

All-time regular season series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties

Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round)

Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round) Schedule first round match 1: @ Boston 3, Florida 1; Game 2: Florida 6, @Boston 3;Game 3: Boston 4, @Florida 2; Game 4:in Florida, Sunday, 3:30 (BSF, TNT);Game 5:in Boston, Wednesday, 7 (BSF, ESPN);Game 6*:in Florida, Friday;Game 7*:in Boston, Sunday, April 30. If necessary.

