Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu crowned champions at WTT Champions Macao





China’s Wang Chuqin reacts during the men’s singles final at the World Table Tennis Champions in Macao, China, April 23, 2023. /CFP China’s Wang Chuqin reacts during the men’s singles final at the World Table Tennis Champions in Macao, China, April 23, 2023. /CFP China’s Wang Chuqin stunned teammate and two-time Olympic champion Ma Long on Sunday with a dominant 4-0 victory to clinch the men’s singles title at Sunday’s World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao tournament. The 22-year-old Wang, who had shown his sensational form by beating Japanese prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto 11-9, 11-9, 11-7, 11-4 in the previous round, struggled to get into the final. , allowing his opponent to take the initiative. However, Wang gradually gained momentum and control as the tie progressed. Using his physical advantage, he extinguished Ma’s rally in the later stages of the match, eventually taking the win 12-10, 11-1, 11-8, 11-7. “I was very happy to win against Ma Long, but I still had some problems during the match,” noted Wang, who has now won two WTT Champions titles in Macao after also coming out on top in 2022. “I had a slow start and I have to analyze this problem later… This Champions event also gives me a lot of confidence, but I still have to train well and prepare for the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban.” Wang Manyu of China during the women’s singles final at the World Table Tennis Champions in Macao, China, April 23, 2023. /CFP Wang Manyu of China during the women’s singles final at the World Table Tennis Champions in Macao, China, April 23, 2023. /CFP Earlier in the day, Chinese Olympic team gold medalist Wang Manyu won her second WTT Champions trophy after beating compatriot Chen Meng 4-2 in the women’s singles final. At the start of the final, Chen had the upper hand with a better start. But Wang showed her resilience and slowly but surely gained ground, digging deep to move forward. With a strong finish, she confidently sealed the victory of 11-13, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8. “I am very happy to have won this title. I played well today,” said Wang Manyu. “Every time I’ve played with Chen Meng, it’s actually been really close. Maybe whoever played better wins, but I still handled key shots a little bit better today.” “I think the most valuable thing is the confidence it gives me. Next, I want to summarize the process of this match, dedicate myself to training and prepare well for the World Table Tennis Championships.”

