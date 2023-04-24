The Wrexham football team celebrates promotion to the English Football League





Bought by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020, the Wrexham Association Football Club beat Boreham Wood by a score of 3 to 1, securing their promotion to the English Football League.April 23, 2023

