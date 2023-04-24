Buckley: The Bruins have found the sweet spot for aggressive playoff hockey

For accounting purposes, the Bruins delivered a 6-2 rout of the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at the FLA Live Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Fine. But here’s another way to look at it: Game 3, the sequel. Put the two games in the same blender that Bruins coach Jim Montgomery used to put his lines together and what you get are six bouts of eyes-on-square-on-the-prize aggressiveness. You get six periods where you build a wall in the middle of the ice and make the Panthers pay for it. You get six bouts where the Bruins block so many players at the front of Florida’s net that after a while it looks like they’re gathering for a team photo.

Oh, and let’s not forget six periods where we avoid the kind of after-whistle chippiness that stirs up the crowd and looks great on the highlights, but has a way of teams beating the Bruins, in this case off their game .

Precisely How were the Bruins true to their mindset during this festive, fun visit to Sunrise, Florida? The guessing here is that you already know where I’m going, but here it goes: the biggest troublemaker after the whistle on the Bruins turned out to be goaltender Linus Ullmark, who dropped the gloves, that is, the glove and blocker with Matthew Tkachuk in the closing minutes of Game 4 on Sunday.



Matthew Tkachuk and Linus Ullmark. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today)

Ullmark received a 10-minute misconduct, nullifying his long-shot Lady Byng candidacy. But that was it for the old-fashioned Big, Bad Bruins rough housing. There are of course two ways to look at this: either Ullmark shouldn’t be taking this kind of risk, given that he power already dealing with some sort of health issue, or, geez, the guy hit his breaking point, as teammate Jake DeBrusk (two goals) later put it, after being robbed by Tkachuk.

But what does it matter. The episode turned out to be more comedic than dramatic, meaning the Bruins didn’t do much on Sunday that would make Montgomery think these cowboys need to be contained.

For those who don’t understand why this is important, here’s future postgame analyst Brad Marchand to explain what the Panthers were trying to do and what the Bruins were trying to do:

That’s what they (Panthers) seem to thrive on, he said. They build up a lot of emotion in their play after whistles and create scrums. A lot of guys get a boost from that. It hasn’t really been the way we’ve been playing all year, so if we can play hard between the whistles and then skate away a bit, we can definitely stay in the right mindset to play the way we want to play. They play a very emotional game all the time, they like to get into it after whistles, lots of talking guys. And that’s their game. They have had great success with that. But we’ve had success playing the way we play.

Repeat, that was Brad Marchand talking. Brad Marchand. That’s right, The Big Ball of Hate has become the great advocate for good, clean hockey. If anyone needs more proof that the Bruins buy what Montgomery sells, it’s there.

Following the Bruins’ stunning 6-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 2 last week in Boston, Montgomery spoke of catastrophic turnovers and alluded to changes to come. The result: those six bouts of near brilliance in Sunrise, Florida, after which a very happy Montgomery went on NESN and said, Back to the TD Garden, baby.

The bonus of what the Bruins are up to is that they’ve managed to play tough, aggressive hockey while also avoiding the crazy stuff that derails game plans. The epitome of what the Bruins are trying to do is defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who put in a very clean, very aggressive, very building-shaking, very tone-setting hit to Eetu Luostarinen just five seconds into Game 3 on Friday night.

McVoy’s Hit Parade continued into Game 4, including a layout from Tkachuk in the first period. Do you remember the tragic and ill-fated Charlie on Kingston Trio’s MTA? If that Charlie had been as aggressive as Charlie was on the Bruins, he would have ordered that conductor to let him off that train in Jamaica Plain.

The Bruins, remember, not only had the best record in the NHL during the regular season, but they made all kinds of history in doing so. And as everyone knows, there’s a tradition in the NHL that everyone gets a little freaked out when your team enters the Stanley Cup Tournament after a best-of-show regular season. Some of that fear may have surfaced after the Panthers defeated the Bruins in Game 2.

But then came those six riveting periods in Sunrise. Make it nine bouts and the Bruins can move on to more important things.

(Top photo of Charlie McAvoy and Matthew Tkachuk: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)