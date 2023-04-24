No one can beat Sachin Tendulkar in table tennis – Yuvraj Singh wishes birthday to Master Blaster in unique style





At home

Sport

‘No one can beat Sachin Tendulkar in table tennis’ – Yuvraj Singh wishes birthday as Master Blaster in unique style | Watch video Sachin Tendulkar was only 16 years old when he made his international debut against Pakistan and became the youngest debutant in 1989, a record that still stands. ‘No one can beat Sachin Tendulkar in table tennis’ – Yuvraj Singh wishes birthday as Master Blaster in unique style | Watch video New Delhi: Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 50th birthday on April 24. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, wished Tendulkar a happy birthday in the unique style. Both cricketers have played many international matches together and both were part of the winning team of the 2011 ODI World Cup. During his career, Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries, which is a world record. He also scored over 34,000 runs in international cricket, another world record. Tendulkar played in six Cricket World Cups for India. Tendulkar is known for his elegant and technically correct batting, as well as his ability to adapt to different formats of the game. He is revered by cricket fans around the world for his contribution to the sport and for being a humble and grounded person off the pitch. Yuvraj Singh shared his memories with Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram. The former all-rounder believes that no one can beat him in table tennis and the bigger he gets, the humbler he is. He is an artist when it comes to cricket counting 41 years old. “He came, he played and he captured hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and his feet planted firmly on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress! The legend of legends, he has always been there as a teammate, friend, mentor and older brother! To our own GOAT 🐐, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and looking forward to the next 50! Lots of love and good wishes on your special day ❤️🤗 May you live long, live healthy and live happily 🎂” captioned Yuvraj Singh. Tendulkar was only 16 years old when he made his international debut against Pakistan and became the youngest debutant in 1989, a record that still stands.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/sports/nobody-can-beat-sachin-tendulkar-in-table-tennis-yuvraj-singh-wishes-birthday-to-master-blaster-in-unique-style-watch-video-6012633/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos