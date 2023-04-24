Spring Football Practice Report: Lake Norman





– HighSchoolOT attended spring football practice at Lake Norman High School last week. The Wildcats are one of the few schools to have full spring training so close to the end of the school year. Lake Norman enters the 2023 season after a 7-4 overall campaign on varsity and an 8-1 season on JV. The only game the JV Wildcats lost was to Hickory Ridge by one point. The Wildcats are looking for a new quarterback and senior Jackson Garlick is due to graduate soon. Garlick ran the offense well, throwing for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns. The coaches have a number of options on the position, but are not yet ready to make a commitment. Lake Norman would have had all of its top three leading rushers back, but third leading rusher AJ Baker transferred to Mooresville High School for his senior season. However, up-and-coming sophomore Moses Morris is back after leading the team in a rush last fall. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound rusher has the looks and potential of a really good player. Morris has a good combination of elusiveness and spatial awareness once he’s through the line. Rising senior Trae Secrest was second on the team in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2022 and saw his workload increase. Lake Norman is excited about a running back from JV named Joey Lembo. Lembo can run from contact and has strong vision. Behind an offensive line that should be quite strong, Lake Norman is going to integrate some more traditional I-formation concepts. The Lake Norman offensive line is under attack by Ethan Calloway, a six-foot, 300-pound tackle. The 4-star prospect is nationally in the top 100 of On3. He recently released the top eight schools he’s considering attending: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Penn State, and Tennessee. Calloway is a huge athletic talent for his size and continues to improve mechanically. Lake Norman returns its 6-foot-3, 285-pound starting center Keaton Hunt, who just received an offer from Livingstone. The new quarterback will get some help at the receiver position. Rising senior Antonio Griffin is a type of slot/gadget with an incredible burst. Ironically, his smaller stature makes him even more problematic for the defense, as he is harder to track and get hold of. Senior Cameron Neal is back after leading the team last season. Neal has a larger frame at 6 feet 3,180 pounds. In total, Lake Norman returns seven starters in the offense. Defensively, the Wildcats will return seven starters plus one. The coaches are very excited to have starting Mike linebacker Tate Smith back on the field. An emerging senior, Smith missed the entire season last season after an injury to East Forsyth in the Wildcats’ second line of scrimmage last August. Smith should be a good pairing with returning starter Heath Hamrick, who led the team in tackles as a junior with 20. All-conference corner Kavin White is back to keep an eye on the back of Lake Norman’s 3-3 stack defense. The Wildcats will miss graduating outside linebacker Jacob Wright and defensive lineman Sam Martin, who will play at Presbyterian College. Lake Norman, Mooresville and Hickory Ridge hope to battle for first place in the Greater Metro 4A Conference. AL Brown, Cox Mill, South Iredell and West Iredell are all going through a reboot with new head coaches in 2023. More on this

