No. 11 USC Men’s Tennis Claims Pac-12 Title With 4-1 Win Over No. 19 Utah





Men’s Tennis | April 23, 2023 LOS ANGELES, California. The No. 11 on the USC men’s tennis team shared a share of the Pac-12 title in the 2023 regular season for the first time since 2015, following a 4-1 victory over No. 19 Utah on Sunday, April 20 at Marks Tennis Stadium. USC completes regular season 16-7 overall and 6-2 in conference play to claim share of 2023 Pac-12 regular season title (No. 16 Arizona and No. 19 Utah also earned share of the title). The title marked the 34etimes in school history, the Trojans have been named regular season champions. Troy came out swinging in doubles to claim the early point after nearly an hour of grueling play against the Utes. On center court, USCs Bradley Frye And Student Ten teamed up to beat the No. 41 ranked Ute duo of Patrik Trhac and Berk Bugarik 7-5. Utah fought back as Francisco defeated Bastias and Bruno Caula Wojtek Mark And Peter Mak 6-4 on court three. With all eyes on field two, Stefan Dostanić And Ryan Colby defeated Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Espin Busleiman 7-5 to take home the double point. The No. 4 spot was the first to finish in singles as No. 102 Wojtek Mark defeated Berk Bugariki 6-1, 6-3 to extend USC’s lead. On center court No. 52, Geronimo Espin Busleiman landed the next punch, defeating Trojan No. 31 Stefan Dostanić 6-4, 6-3. Lodewijk Weststrate brought the Trojans within one point of the title as he defeated Ute Mateo Julio 7-5, 6-3 on court six. The game was won on court three as No. 44 Peter Mak defeated Bruno Caula 6-4, 6-3. The remaining games were halted with USC on both courts. Next, USC travels to Ojai, California to take on the April 26-29 Pac-12 Men’s Tennis Tournament at Libbey Park. The Trojans are three-time defending champions, winning in 2019, 2021 and 2022 (no championship was played in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak). #11 USC 4, #19 UTAH 1 April 23, 2023 |Marks Stadium (Los Angeles, California) DOUBLE 1. Student Ten / Bradley Frye (USC) def. #41 Patrik Trhac/Berk Bugarikj (UTAH) 7-5

2. Stefan Dostanić / Ryan Colby (USC) def. Franco Capalbo/Geronimo Espin Busleiman (UTAH) 7-5

3.Francisco Bastias/Bruno Caula (UTAH) defeated. Wojtek Mark / Peter Mak (USC) 6-4 ORDER OF FINISHING: 1, 3, 2

USC wins double point. SINGLE #52 Geronimo Espin Busleiman (UTAH) def. #31 Stefan Dostanić (USC) 6-4, 6-3 Student Ten (USC) v #97 Francisco Bastias (UTAH) 6-3, 5-3 UNF. #44 Peter Mak (USC) def. Bruno Caula (UTAH) 6-4, 6-3 #102 Wojtek Mark (USC) def. Berk Bugarikj (UTAH) 6-1, 6-3 #120 Bradley Frye (USC) vs. Patrik Trhac (UTAH) 6-2, 6-6(2-3) UNF. Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) def. Matthew July (UTAH) 7-5, 6-3 ORDER OF FINISHING: 4, 1, 6, 3*

