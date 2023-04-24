Area Sports Roundup | American hockey star Abbey Murphy scores the fastest goal of the tournament

By Jeff Vorva

Staff Writer

At the age of 20, Abbey Murphy did something that will be hard to top.

In the U.S. women’s hockey victory over Switzerland on April 7 in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, graduate Mother McAuley scored the fastest goal in an IIHF championship final, finding the net seven seconds into the game in Brampton, Ontario.

That was better than the previous record of 13 seconds, set by Germany’s Maren Valenti on April 17, 1994 in a consolation match against Switzerland.

Murphy, who hails from Evergreen Park, hit the record a week before turning 21.

The USA won the game against Switzerland 9-1 and went on to win the Women’s World Championship. Murphy had a goal in a 6–3 win over Canada for the title on April 16. She had five goals and three assists in seven games.

Another local hockey hero, Kendall Coyne Schofield, missed the game because she is pregnant.

Not undefeated anymore

As Jordan Vidovic, the Marist boys’ volleyball coach, puts it, RedHawks’ record does not reflect the true nature of the team.

Marist racked up 20 consecutive wins and was ranked third in the nation by the USA Today/American Volleyball Coaches Association’s final poll before being defeated by defending state champion Glenbard West, 25-22, 25-21 on April 22 at the Brother Rice Smack Attack at Saint Xaverius University.

Vidovic said playing teams of Glenbard West’s caliber will help his team down the line.

That’s why we’re here, he said. Folks, we love it. There was no guarantee that we would even get to this game. It’s great to be able to play them and get them under our belts. The big picture, which we love, and we embrace that kind of competition.

Marist has had some tight three-game wins over Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West and Hononegah this season, so despite the gaudy ranking, the RedHawks knew they had work ahead of them.

We still have a long way to go, said Vidovic. We knew that. Our file says what it is, but our conversations are different in our own gym. We know we weren’t there yet.”

Brother Rice finished third in the tournament, St. Rita 10eRiverside Brookfield 17eSaint Lawrence 19e and Revis 21st.

Marist Christian Teresi and Brendan Schoeberl, Brother Rices Nathan Kramer and Michael Bos, St. Ritas Aidan Peloquin and Riverside-Brookfields Sebastien Ciszewski were part of the tournament team.

New NCC coach recently

Vince Kmiec, former Sandburg basketball player and native of Palos Park, has been named the new men’s basketball coach at North Central College in Naperville.

Kmiec played with North Central and holds Cardinals records for steals with 179 and steals in a single season with 67 in 2012-2013.

He is the first North Central grad to coach the team since Bill Warden did from 1981-1997.

All Americans

Saint Xavier’s men’s volleyball teams, two Polish freshmen, didn’t wait long to become All-Americans.

Oskar Krzyzak, another hitter, was named to the NAIA All-American first team and outside hitter Jan Lopuch received an honorable mention.

Krzyzak had 344 kills and a .344 batting percentage in 25 games and added 105 digs, 58 blocks and 38 aces.

Lopuch had 283 kills, a .335 strike percentage, 510 receptions, 111 digs and 33 blocks.

Earlier this month, the two players from Poland were named second-team All-Americans of the American Volleyball Coaches Association.