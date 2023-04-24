Gates named after Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground





The renamed Lara-Tendulkar Gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground. | Photo credit: ANI

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) used the celebration of the 50th birthday of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday to unveil gates at the iconic Australian venue that have been named after Indian legend and fellow West Indies cricket great Brian Lara. All visiting players will now take the field via the newly renamed Lara-Tendulkar Gates, with the duo taking credit for joining Mr. Tendulkar’s 50th Birthday. Mr Tendulkar’s first Test century on the Australian coast took place at the picturesque Sydney venue and the champion right-hander averaged a whopping 157 from five Test matches at the ground. In 13 international competitions at SCG, Mr. Tendulkar scored 1,100 runs at an average of 100, with four centuries and four fifties and a best score of 241*. Also read |I don’t think I’m 50, says Tendulkar Behind West Indies’ Viv Richards (1,134 runs) and Desmond Haynes (1,181 runs), he is the third highest run scorer at the venue among non-Australian players. Mr Tendulkar likes to play in Australia and the numbers prove it. In his 67 international matches there, Tendulkar scored 3,300 points with an average of 42.85. He scored seven centuries and 17 half centuries in the country, with a best score of 241*. Mr Tendulkar is the fifth highest non-Australian run scorer in Australia, behind Brian Lara (3,370 points), Virat Kohli (3,426 points), West Indies duo Desmond Haynes (4,238 points) and Viv Richards (4,529 points). “The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favorite ground outside of India,” said Mr. Tendulkar as quoted by ICC. “I have some fond memories of the SCG from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honor that the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the playing field of the SCG, to me and my good friend Brian. I would like to thank the SCG and Cricket Australia team for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon,” added Mr. Tendulkar. The reveal also came 30 years after Lara made his famous innings of 277 against Australia at the SCG in 1993 and the West Indies great was overjoyed at the honour. “I am very honored to be recognized at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and I am sure Sachin will be too. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting them when I am in Australia,” said Mr Lara, who has sensational figures of 3,370 runs in 71 international matches in Australia at an average of 41.09 and eight centuries and 19 half centuries to his credit in the country. Lara also played 13 matches at SCG, scoring 654 runs in 16 innings at an average of 43.60 with two centuries and fifty.

