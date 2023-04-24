Iowa football’ looking at wide receiver, cornerback in second transfer portal window





Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addresses players after spring training at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette)



IOWA CITY Iowa football is definitely looking to add as spring training ends and the second transfer portal remains open, said head coach Kirk Ferentz.

I actually had a really interesting conversation with a young man last night, Ferentz said after Saturday’s 15th and final spring training. So yes, we will always be looking to help our football team.

Wide receiver is definitely an area we’ll look into if we can help ourselves, Ferentz said.

We’re not deep in the corner either, Ferentz said. Probably the two areas we’re looking at.

However, the Hawkeyes will be careful about exactly who they add.

We’ll be protective by making sure we bring guys who won’t antagonize us, just take away from the group, things like that, Ferentz said. You want a good player, but you also want someone who adds something to your team.

The math for the scholarship is an obvious limitation of how much the Hawkeyes can add through the portal.

Assuming Iowa kicker Drew Stevens and long snapper Luke Elkin put on a purse in May, 84 of the 85 purses would be filled.

That rules out quarterback Spencer Petras, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, though he’s on the spring roster and hasn’t publicly ruled out competing in the fall.

Petras, who has expressed an interest in coaching, helped everyone through spring training, Ferentz said.

He was seen helping the offensive line through Saturday’s open practice and has also helped the quarterbacks knock down the nomenclature.

It’s like a whole brave new world for him, Ferentz said. We’ll see where he is. He still has a health problem. Good thing he’s here, he’s a football guy.

Of course, Iowa would get more grants if any Hawkeyes entered the portal this week. With the exception of graduate transfers, they have until April 30 to enter the portal.

However, leaving a scholarship in Iowa would be risky given the musical chairs of the portal.

On3s Nebraska scholarship distribution map, last updated April 15, shows the Huskers with 98 scholarship players.

As teams like Nebraska find ways to bring that number down to the 85 person limit, the available players in the portal who had scholarships will certainly outnumber the available scholarships.

Opportunities for athletes to generate income from name, image and likeness continue to play a role in the transfer portal. Ferentz said that NIL is great in concept, but he has concerns about it.

The NIL, it’s a mess, Ferentz said. “When you think of someone like Caitlin Clark, that’s the original intent of this whole thing. There are some good things about it. But my biggest fear with this is that there’s no structure at all.

Ferentz contrasted it with the NFL, where there is a salary cap, clear demarcation rules when a player can go to portal or free agency.

All of those things are accurately described, Ferentz said. All 32 teams work according to the same rules. There is enforcement that is consistent.

Challenges aside, Iowa has been benefiting from the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 season.

Quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All and linebacker Nick Jackson mark a long list of players the Hawkeyes added through the portal during or after the first window.

We’re going to do our best to operate in the world that fits what we think is best for our program, Ferentz said. So far, so good.

Comments: [email protected]