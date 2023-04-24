Huskies women’s tennis falls into semifinals GLIAC | News, sports, jobs





Huskies tame Panthers in GLIAC quarterfinals MIDLAND, Michigan—The postseason began in style, No. 44 Michigan Tech women’s tennis buffed Davenport 4-1 in Friday’s outdoor GLIAC quarterfinals at the Greater Midland Tennis Center. The third-seeded Huskies (9-6) move forward to face second seed Wayne State in Saturday’s Semifinals. The Warriors earned a bye in the first round and are ranked No. 8 in the nation. “That was a really good game for us overall,” said head coach Christine D’Agostini-Yep. “We started fast, but Davenport didn’t give up and fought really hard, so we’re really happy with the win.” The Huskies started two of three doubles games. Tech’s No. 31 in doubles, Grace Eland and Dominika Bobik, defeated the No. 16 ranked duo of Amy Bloch and Willemien Coetzee 7-6 (4). It was Eland and Bobik’s fourth straight doubles victory over an ITA Top-50 opponent this spring and the second over Bloch and Coetzee. Emily Cojocaru and Lauren Opalewski also won at number 2 in doubles against Hermon Mikael and Skye Vandeleur 7-5. Bobik added momentum in the singles with a straight-set victory over Bloch 6–2, 6–1. Eland followed against Coetzee 6-2, 6-2. Cojocaru grabbed the clinching point at number 5 singles against Isabella Carofano 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Michigan Tech reached the semifinals for the first time under coach D’Agostini-Yep, recording nine wins for the first time since 2019. The Huskies also improved their chances of qualifying for the NCAA Midwest Region Tournament. MTU’s last appearance was in 2007-2008. No. 8 Warriors beat Huskies 4-0 in Semifinals MIDLAND, Michigan – No. 8 Wayne State topped No. 44 Michigan Tech 4-0 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Semifinals Saturday at the Greater Midland Tennis Center and will advance to Grand Valley State in the Championship Sunday. The Huskies (9-7) dropped two of three doubles matches before losing in straight sets in singles. Wayne State also got past Tech 6-1 during the regular season. “We lost today, but I was proud of the fight we showed,” said head coach Kristin D’Agostini-Yep. “We didn’t beat ourselves and praise our opponent for playing a strong game.” Next one Michigan Tech’s season may not be over as the team awaits the NCAA roster show scheduled for Monday at 8:30 p.m. on NCAA.com. In the Midwest region, three conference tournament winners receive an automatic bid. A committee then selects with high bids to fill the remainder of the seven-team field. The Huskies were ranked No. 6 in the region prior to the start of the GLIAC Tournament. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

