Brands use gamification to reach hockey fans during the NHL playoffs





Great Clips, New Amsterdam Vodka and Kruger Products reach out to hockey fans during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs using a gamification approach in their advertising. The brands see the play-offs as a unique opportunity to increase brand awareness and acquire new customers through interactive offers.

Like the March Madness approach, Great Clips encourages all hockey fans to share photos and videos that reflect their unique styles and highlight their unique features for a chance to be recognized in the first-ever virtual Hockey Hair Hall of Fame. The effort runs from April 17 to May 7. And in addition to the weekly awards, Great Clips and a jury will select six inaugural members of the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame who will receive a free haircut for a year and receive an autographed hockey jersey. from NHL All Star Jack Hughes, with one inductee receiving a grand prize package.

The Great Clips campaign is part of the NHL’s five-year partnership with creative marketing mixes during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The financial agreement has not been disclosed. According to Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, the difference between what the brand did during March Madness and the NHL playoffs is that it didn’t use its college athletes this time around. Instead, ad spots list hockey pros, such as the New Jersey Devils’ Hughes and Canadian hockey star and gold medalist Sarah Nurse, as well as social influencers, including TikTok dancers Cost n’ Mayor, “America’s Got Talent” finalists the Cline Twins and hockey fan Jesse Pollock, helping to expand the Great Clips call to action to their own fans. “In addition to paid reinforcement, we really put an emphasis on leveraging the popular creators who are hockey fans,” said Hake. “Kids, amateurs and hockey fans proudly sport and talk about their own styles and movements, and we felt the time was right to highlight, commemorate and reward those unique, individual hockey hairstyles.” Hake said the talent they used for the commercial have all recently experienced Great Clips haircuts at local salons and created content that they believed their fans would ultimately enjoy and that is also authentic to their personality and fandom. All content was published on April 17 on their own social media accounts. “Our fans are educated, tech-savvy and socially engaged in conversations about our game, making social media a fun and engaging way to engage with them through our partnerships and the activations we have created together,” said Evin Dobson, NHL’s senior vice president of partnership marketing. In addition to allocating marketing budget for its contest through marketing emails, in-app messages, and social media platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, Great Clips has invested in digital outreach on NHL’s digitally enhanced dashboards around the ice rinks during the Stanley Cup Playoffs to extend reach to television viewers. A similar strategy is used by WWE during premium live events, when ring apron displays are used for sponsorship opportunities. Hake did not provide specific numbers on the amount of advertising Great Clips spent on the NHL tournament this year. Meanwhile, NHL and New Amsterdam Vodka are offering hockey fans a new kind of insurance as part of the vodka brand’s Stanley Cup campaign: New Amsterdam Win(surance). During post-season celebrations, this “insurance” can cover spilled drinks, food shortages, and other mishaps associated with the playoffs. A $100 HSA (hockey savings account) card is given to Win(surance) policyholders in the event of an injury. For green energy brand Kruger Paper Products, it partnered with the NHL for its “Find The Cup and Win Contest,” in which the brand has hidden a marked cup in its products somewhere in Canada. The first person to find the location wins a $10,000 Stanley Cup Finals VIP experience, which includes a round-trip ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals, a hotel, two items signed by NHL players, and seats on the first queue. According to Steve Dunphy, executive creative director of Chase Design Group, diehard sports fans are getting more and more excited for the spring sports season, which brings both NHL and NBA playoffs in addition to the MLB season. The season is filled with buzzer beaters, overtimes and setbacks that these fans are devoted to. “In this awesome frenzy of texting, cheering and checking stats, fans are building up a competitive appetite for what some say is the best part of the game-day experience and brands embracing the competitive spirit of the season,” said Dunphy . “By creating gamified social campaigns, [they] put themselves in the chair and screen right next to their consumers and will see big wins.

