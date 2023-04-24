This little girl is a table tennis champion in making: check out her incredible moves

Prepare to be amazed by this little table tennis marvel. A video showing off a little girl’s skills on the ping pong table has taken Twitter by storm. In the clip, the young girl plays against a man, and it is clear that she is not to be underestimated. When the video begins, the little girl is already sitting at the table, paddle in hand. She serves the ball and then the incredible game begins. The girl answers every serve thrown at her with incredible precision, leaving everyone stunned. It is not only her agility and quick reflexes that impress, but also her perfect grip on the paddle, which any seasoned table tennis player will undoubtedly envy. The tweet next to the clip read: Future Champ.

So, who is this mini table tennis prodigy? Unfortunately, there is no information about her background or education, but it is clear that she has a natural talent for the game. You can only imagine how far she will take her skills in the future. The video was widely appreciated on social media, with users expressing their disbelief and admiration at the young girls’ impressive performance. Many have even suggested that she is not a future champion, but in fact a champion in her own right, even at this young age. One user joked: That’s pretty impressive. Considering she’s about 6 and only 3 feet tall. Perhaps this is a deep fake

Great keep it up, another user tweeted.

One tweet read, She’s already a champ. I’d say she’s more of a future legend.

This little girl isn’t the only prodigy making waves on the internet. David Balogun from Pennsylvania, USA, got attention with his skills on the internet. He’s not your typical nine-year-old kid. In addition to enjoying the usual hobbies of a kid his age, David has a high school diploma, setting a new record as the youngest student to graduate from Reach Cyber ​​Charter, Harrisburg.

David came on the program when he was in third grade. In addition, he is a member of Mensa International, a non-profit organization for people who score 98 percentile or higher on a standardized IQ test. I realized that I [was] I could graduate at the age of ten or nine, as long as I put in the effort, and with the help of my mom, dad, and of course the Reach Cyber ​​Charter School, I was able to graduate,” said David.

He added that he wanted to use his abilities for the greater good. David will officially receive his diploma in June along with other graduates and has already started taking courses at university level. He pursues a career in engineering, chemistry or software development.

