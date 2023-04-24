Columbia takes 2nd at Ivy League Men’s Golf Championship





GREENWICH, Conn. The Columbia men’s golf team shot a final round of 7 over par 295 to take second place in the 2023 Ivy League Championship, held at The Stanwich Club this past weekend. “I am incredibly proud of the way our team played and competed,” Director of Golf Rich Muller said. “We got beat today. We didn’t lose. We did our job, put ourselves in the mix with a solid score. Princeton just played great and hats off to them.” Columbia (+34) fell 13 shots behind the Tigers on the day and posted their best round of the weekend. It just wasn’t good enough as Princeton (+18) countered with a 2-over-par 290 to win the title by 18 strokes. The battle for second came down to the final hole between the Lions and Dartmouth. Plays in the last group, senior Pat Healey flew the 18th green on his approach shot, but pulled an incredible up and down to save par. His shot on the flop from behind the green stopped three yards from the cup. The senior drained the putt for a memorable end to his collegiate career. “He just made a really confident read and stroke to save that par,” Mueller would say. “It went into the hole and was a really memorable moment for him. I thought it was just a really fitting way for him to go out. I’m proud of his performance this weekend and his journey with us over the past four years. “ The putt polished off a final round of 1-under-par 71 for Healy, who bounced off a Friday 78 to play the final 36 holes under par and tie for sixth with 5-over. Healy was named Second Team All-Ivy League for his performance. Nathan Hahn posted a 2-under 70 for Columbia’s best round of the day. The junior did what he could to recover from an 81 and 76 on Friday and Saturday and scored four birdies in the final round. Even-par through 15, he dropped back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 for a closing par on 18 to close out the tournament. Han climbed from a shared 29th place to a shared 13th place after Friday. “The golf course played really hard for everyone,” Mueller added. “We were very proud of Darren and Wyatt in that first round. DJ and Pat rallied yesterday afternoon and put in good rounds. Nathan came back today and put in a great round. I’m incredibly proud of the way our team played and competed .” The Lions look ahead to the NCAA Men’s Golf Selection Show next Wednesday, May 3 to see if Nathan Hahn is selected to represent the Lions as an individual. “We hope that Nathan will represent us,” Mueller said. “He’s had such a fantastic season and deserves this chance. We’ll tune it in to see.” FOLLOW THE LIONS: Follow @CULionsMGolf for the latest on men’s golf in ColumbiaFacebook,TwitterAndInstagramand on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

