More Rule Changes for College Football’s Braintrust to Consider
College football fans have their say after the Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced three new rule changes earlier this week aimed at reducing plays in the average game, with the intention of reducing injuries.
I suppose the math makes sense and while I’m not necessarily fond of change #1 on this list, it’s hard to argue too vehemently with rules already in place in the NFL, all of which are:
-
The clock is now running after a first down, except for the last two minutes of both halves.
-
Teams may no longer call consecutive team time-outs.
-
Any penalty that occurs at the end of the first or third quarter carries over to the next quarter instead of ending the quarter with an untimed down. Neither half can end on a defensive penalty unless it is denied by the opposing team.
While the panel’s focus was on reducing the number of plays to hopefully reduce collisions and injuries (without any concern that the time it takes to play the games due to commercials and other ridiculously long interruptions will stay the same), it’s too bad the group no longer watched other college football rules.
Despite college football being 154 years old at this point, there is still some low-hanging fruit regarding gameplay governance. In other words, lol, there are still some stupid rules in the game and it would definitely be nice to address those. What about the (mental) safety of a fan? Why is it always about the players?!
So yes, here’s a list of rule changes for you to consider. Some are more serious than others. I’ll let you decide which is which.
TARGETING
Probably the most controversial manifesto in college football, the rule book (pdf) mentions the word “targeting” no less than 80 times. The sheer complexity created for an on-field umpire to determine whether a player is defenseless by definition, and then whether contact with the crown of the player’s helmet is involved, is a special kind of calculus. And like most people, I say that as someone who isn’t really interested in defending the overall college football official stink.
Legislating targeting is so complex based on the rules that I won’t focus on that here. It would take 1,000 words on its own. Instead, it’s the penalty that drives me crazy. We need two levels of punishment. One is a 15 yard no ejection violation and the other, the existing 15 yard and ejection rule. I know this introduces another review call for refs to spray on, but automatic exclusion for some of the “by definition” targeting calls we’ve seen over the years is insanity.
UNDER CONTACT
A puzzling difference between the NFL and college football, pros with possession are allowed to get up and keep running if they hit the ground but are not touched by a defender.
For reasons I’m not aware of, but I’m sure can’t be cool and good, college players in possession are not allowed to get up and push the ball forward when they hit the ground, period.
There is no point in rewarding a defense or punishing the offense in this way.
UNSPORTS MANAGEMENT
You cannot ‘verbally ridicule an opponent’, choreograph every action to draw attention to yourself, ‘put a hand to one’s ear to ask for acknowledgment’, point your finger, arm or the ball at an opponent, ‘apparently only changing passes before you reach the end zone,” or even unnecessarily diving into the end zone with no flag. Also, no “bowing at the waist after a good play.”
Look I know we need some lines in the sand but consider me a fan of the days when the Miami Hurricanes basically created the video NCAA officials used to help players understand what would no longer be tolerated during the game. The one segment during ESPN’s 30 for 30 series on the ‘Canes when the former players talk about watching that video, high-five each other and laugh at the fact that the now-violation peak was 80%. Miami players were high comedy.
Make no mistake, I hated those Canes teams as much as you and I continue to enjoy the fact that Ohio State literally broke their program, but the sport needs some thugs, right? Let’s have some fun. It’s not life or death. And hell, many of today’s players get paid handsomely while they’re there. Do you think they taunt a bit or can’t handle a high step from an opponent in the end zone? Let them live a little.
SEVERE PENALTY FOR DISABLING IN AND OUT OF THE END ZONE
Perhaps one of you can help me understand why the offensive team completely loses possession, through a touchback, when an offensive player throws the ball in and out of the opponent’s end zone.
Why are we rewarding defenses that have probably gotten so bad, otherwise the ball wouldn’t be near the goal line when this happens?
Such a fumble elsewhere on the pitch results in the attacker retaining possession – but of course with the ball replaced on the spot of the fumble – to prevent ball carriers from rolling that dork diagonally forward and out of bounds when they feel frisky.
I am not against a greater penalty than simply placing the ball on the spot of the fumble, but the offense must at least maintain possession. Hell, defend the offense to 20 if you have to, but giving the defense a turnover and a touchback is a special kind of stupidity.
KICK OFF
Should we just go ahead and scrap the traditional kickoff at this point? Something like less than three kickoffs per game are actually returned, with kicks either sailing to the end zone for a touchback or caught honestly outside the end zone for a touchback at a dull pace.
The whole exercise is largely a waste of time and energy at this point and will probably just lead to more commercials and downtime.
I say we give the kicking team two options. It can choose to give the opposing team possession at the 25 yard line without kicking or it can choose to attempt an outside kick from the 50 yard line.
Not only would that avoid the futility of kicking the ball into the endzone or making a fair catch, it would add some excitement by motivating more teams to kick onside without such a steep field position penalty when they get the ball. not get back. Okay, this is probably a bit XFLish, but the obligatory commercial > predictable kickoff touchback > commercial sandwich is wearing on my psyche.
